The Chicago Theatre And Chase Partner on Virtual Chase Sound Check with Brett Eldredge

The Event Will Be Streamed on July 30

The first-ever virtual Chase Sound Check was announced today celebrating the release of country music singer, songwriter and producer Brett Eldredge's new album, "Sunday Drive." The Chicago Theatre, Eldredge's hometown theater, partnered with Chase and Eldredge to provide fans with an intimate look at the country superstar's new album. This unique album premiere will provide fans with the chance to hear Eldredge perform songs from his new album, plus additional songs from his catalog. The country superstar's performance, along with behind-the-scenes footage and interviews, was recorded at a studio in Nashville and will be streamed free for fans on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. EDT/7:00 p.m. CDT. The stream will be available across multiple platforms, including Brett Eldredge's Facebook and YouTube, The Chicago Theatre's Facebook and YouTube and Chase's YouTube channel.



"We're thrilled to be able to partner with Chase and Brett Eldredge on this unique album launch to once again bring people together through music - which is even more critical during these unprecedented times," said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, MSG Entertainment, which includes The Chicago Theatre. "As a Chicago-area native, Brett has played multiple sold-out performances at The Chicago Theatre, presented by Chase. He's always been a star on our stage, and we can't wait to celebrate his new album 'Sunday Drive.'"



"This album is all about where I started as a musician and I am so honored that my favorite city and theater are part of this launch," said Brett Eldredge. "I'm excited to be the first-ever virtual Chase Sound Check artist and take my fans on a one of a kind 'Sunday Drive' they'll never forget. This unique opportunity allows me to connect with my fans during a time when we can't physically be together, and that is very special."



"We're excited to kick off our first-ever virtual Chase Sound Check with Brett Eldredge and help fans celebrate the launch of his new album through this special performance," said Frank Nakano, head of JPMorgan Chase's Sports and Entertainment Marketing Group. "We've seen time and again how music brings people together and we're proud to partner with The Chicago Theatre and Brett to bring this experience to his fans' homes."



Nearly three years after the chart-topping success of "Brett Eldredge," his self-titled fourth studio album, Eldredge proves you can go home again with his new album "Sunday Drive," which was released on July 10 via Warner Music Nashville. Eldredge began his journey to create new music with just a flip phone, Polaroid camera, notebook and guitar by his side. Soon he was joined by Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, the GRAMMY-winning producers behind Kacey Musgraves' "Golden Hour," and the trio holed up in Chicago's intimate Shirk Studios, where "Sunday Drive" came to life.



Constructed as an epic quest, the 12-track project begins with leadoff track "Where The Heart Is," which E! News describes as a "gorgeous mid-tempo strummer," with each subsequent song supplying another clue to the whereabouts of the heart that has eluded Eldredge. The lifelong mental health advocate shares the message of keeping a healthy mind in "Good Day," while painting the scene of a picturesque childhood memory in the title track "Sunday Drive." Eldredge continues the theme of nostalgia in piano-driven tracks "Crowd My Mind" and lead single "Gabrielle." Rolling Stone raved of the latter, describing the wistful song as "a breath of fresh air in his catalog," as well as "the sound of an adult putting away childish things." "Paris Illinois" rounds out the album's quest via a love song to Eldredge's home state of Illinois and to a way of life, and it suggests that he's found something just as important as love: himself.



The Chase Sound Check concert series launched in 2017 at MSG Entertainment's iconic venues and has since expanded to include other venues around the country, bringing more fans closer to the music they love. While the Chase Sound Check concert series is typically offered exclusively to Chase cardholders, Chase will offer this special performance across several platforms to fans around the globe, knowing that now is a time when people need music as a way to stay connected.

Photo Credit Jason Kempin

