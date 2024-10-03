The Body Release New Single 'Removal'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following the announcement of new album The Crying Out of Things, out November 8th, The Body have shared the heavyweight single "Removal." Digging deep into the duo's eclectic influences and truly omnivorous taste, "Removal" smelts industrial noise and earth-shattering dub pressure down into a mutant rhythm track. The track unfolds from hypnotic coils of chest-rattling drums and hazy vocal samples echoing out through the dancehall before descending into room-razing, coruscating noise driven by guest vocalist Ben Eberle's caustic howls.

From The Body's origins, incorporating unorthodox methods to achieve an oppressive atmosphere has been essential to their alchemy. Full choirs, unexpected sound samples, 70s-inspired horn lines, dub drum beats and diverse guest performances have speckled their varied and eclectic repertoire, the common thread being a complex webs of distortion and noise. The Crying Out of Things harnesses elements from their ground breaking catalog: the expansive ecstatic distortion and live energy of I’ve Seen All I Need To See, the ambitious layering and arrangements on I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer, and the corroded pop edge of No One Deserves Happiness into one compact work. Guest performances include vocalist Ben Eberle, horn player Dan Blacksburg, and recent collaborator Felicia Chen add essential textural range. The Crying Out Of Things makes clear The Body’s distinct power to convey a dark range of emotions, thought inventive arrangements, dynamics, and sound selections.

The Body are currently on tour alongside Dis Fig throughout the UK and EU, whom they released Orchards of a Futile Heaven earlier this year.

The Body & Dis Fig tour dates Sep. 4 - Glasgow, UK - Room 2 [tickets] Sep. 5 - Dublin, IE - The Grand Social [tickets] Oct. 4 - Krakow, PL - Unsound Festival [tickets] Oct. 5 - Riga, LV - Skanu Mezs Festival [tickets] Oct. 6 - Vilnius, LT - Sodas2123 [tickets] Oct. 10 - Zagreb, HR - ZEZ Festival Oct. 11 - Budapest, HU - UH Fest Oct. 13 - Prague, CZ - Ankali [tickets] Oct. 14 - Brno, CZ - Kabinet Muz [tickets] Oct. 16 - Bologna, IT - TPO Oct. 17 - Milan, IT - Arci Bellezza Oct. 18 - Torino, IT - Magazzino Sul Po Oct. 19 - Bern, CH - Dampfzentrale [tickets] Oct. 20 - Zurich, CH - Werk21 [tickets] Oct. 22 - Berlin, DE - Bi Nuu [tickets] Oct. 23 - Copenhagen, DK - Alice [tickets] Oct. 24 - Arhus, DK - Radar [tickets] Oct. 25 - Aalborg, DK - Lasher Fest [tickets] Oct. 26 - Oslo, NO - Hostsabbat [tickets] Oct. 29 - Hamburg, DE - MS Stubnitz [tickets] Oct. 30 - Karlsruhe, DE - Pre-Halloween Dudefest Oct. 31 - Duisburg, DE - Stapeltor [tickets] Nov. 1 - Brussels, BE - Les Nuits Weekender [tickets] Nov. 3 - Paris, FR - Petit Bain Nov. 5 - Lille, FR - La Malterie Nov. 6 - Ghent, BE - Chinastraat Nov. 7 - Utrecht, NL - Le Guess Who [tickets] Nov. 8 - Barcelona, ES - MIRA Festival [tickets] Nov. 10 - Porto PT - Amplifest [tickets]

