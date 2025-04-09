Cage The Elephant Earns #1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay Chart

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cage The Elephant is celebrating their thirteenth Number #1 song on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay Chart with their song ‘’Metaverse,” tying Green Day & Linkin Park for second-most Alternative Airplay Number #1s.

“Metaverse,” off their celebrated and GRAMMY-nominated sixth studio album Neon Pill, is Cage the Elephant’s fourth Number #1 in a row on the chart, following “Skin and Bones,” “Neon Pill,” and “Rainbow.”

Legendary U.K. band Oasis announced Cage The Elephant will be joining them for their highly anticipated North American 2025 World Tour. The tour will take the GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band to stadiums in Toronto, Chicago, New Jersey, Los Angeles, and Mexico City starting in August 2025.

The GRAMMY® Award-winning, multi-platinum, and gold-selling band’s 6th studio album, Neon Pill is out now via RCA Records. The GRAMMY-nominated Neon Pill finds the 6-piece—brothers Matthew Shultz [vocals] and Brad Shultz [guitar], Daniel Tichenor [bass], Jared Champion [drums], Nick Bockrath [lead guitar], and Matthan Minster [guitar, keys, backing vocals]— forging new musical ground, while maintaining their uncompromising creativity and wildly cathartic performances.

CAGE THE ELEPHANT TOUR DATES

05/01- New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

05/03 - Memphis, TN – RiverBeat Music Festival

05/23- 05/25 - Napa, CA – BottleRock

05/24- Boston, MA – Boston Calling

07/21- Chicago, IL – Lollapalooza

08/03 - Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival

08/24- Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium*

08/25- Toronto, ON – Rogers Stadium*

08/28- Chicago, IL – Soldier Field*

08/31- East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium*

09/01- East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium*

09/06 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium*

09/07 – Los Angeles, CA – Rose Bowl Stadium*

09/11 - Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond Festival

09/12 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros*

09/13 – Mexico City, MX – Estadio GNP Seguros*

9/19- 9/21 - Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

*The Oasis Live ’25 tour date

About Cage The Elephant

Since forming in 2006, Cage The Elephant have quietly bloomed as one of this generation’s premier rock bands buoyed by uncompromising creativity and wildly cathartic performances. Thus far, they have earned dozens of Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum certifications, tallied 5 billion streams and counting, and notched thirteen Number #1 records on Alternative Radio and 5 Number #1records on Triple A Radio. The guys consecutively garnered two GRAMMY® Awards in the category of “Best Rock Album” for both Tell Me I’m Pretty [2015] and Social Cues [2019]. Of the latter, Entertainment Weekly raved, “The album’s introspection paired with its urgent energy make Cage The Elephant sound more passionate than ever.”

In the meantime, their music has also surged through popular culture as “Cigarette Daydreams” graced the soundtrack of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 blockbuster video game, “Goodbye” appeared in The Summer I Turned Pretty, and “Trouble” powered a global campaign for Amazon Prime. Plus, they’re the rare force of nature who can inspire millions of TikTok creates or hold their own on stage and duet with Iggy Pop and Beck. The Kentucky-bred six-piece instinctually lean on their enduring bond as both musicians and friends to get through anything and everything. Together, the band members make sense of life’s unpredictability and uncertainty via music. Moments of elation might take the form of sticky hooks, swaggering rhythms, or upbeat guitars, while tense riffs and jittery grooves could give shape to feelings of anxiety, doubt, or instability. As such, the group fearlessly alchemize a season of tragedy and turbulence into the twelve tracks on their sixth full-length album, the GRAMMY-nominated Neon Pill [RCA Records].

Photo Credit: Cassilyn Anderson

