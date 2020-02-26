The Blinders Release New Single 'Forty Days And Forty Nights'

The Blinders have shared their new single, 'Forty Days And Forty Nights', the latest track to be taken from their upcoming album Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath, out on May 8th via Modern Sky UK.



Opening to an intoxicating blend of driving drums and forebodingly warped guitars, the track is a sinister and visceral account of the collapse of a relationship into murderous animosity, which pulsates between passages of calm and chaos. The track premiered last night with Steve Lamacq on BBC 6Music and has already gained support from Jack Saunders at Radio 1, John Kennedy at Radio X and Chris Hawkins at 6Music.



"It's about trying to escape what you may call a toxic relationship," explain the band. "It represents the desperation to get out of the situation that you are in, but also the frustration at not having that craved freedom."



The track is the second to be taken from their upcoming album, Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath, following 'Circle Song', released earlier this month. The album was recorded at Manchester's Eve Studios alongside producer Rob Ellis (PJ Harvey, Anna Calvi), and mixed by Adrian Bushby (Foo Fighters, Muse).



The follow-up to their critically acclaimed debut album, Columbia, released in 2018, the album explores existential despair, mental health and society's ills in a time of planetary crisis, and is both a riposte to, and commentary on, the rise of populist ideology. Delivering a blistering collection of powerful tracks, Fantasies Of A Stay At Home Psychopath is imbued with the visceral energy of IDLES, the twisted melodies of solo-era Lennon and the darkness of the Bad Seeds.



Following the album's release, the band will head out on a run of intimate dates, with shows in Edinburgh, Hull, London and Southampton, between slots at festivals including Live At Leeds, Sound City, Hit The North and Sonic Wave, with much more to be announced. Full dates and information can be found below.



In the shadow of Brexit and the climate crisis, The Blinders return with their unique brand of outspoken anthemicism and a sensational album to rouse awareness and inject vital energy into a bleak 2020. Combined with their blistering live energy, get ready for The Blinders to accelerate furiously into the limelight.

MAY TOUR DATES

1st - Live At Leeds Festival, Leeds

2nd - Sound City, Liverpool

3rd - Hit The North Festival, Newcastle

19th - Caves, Edinburgh

20th - Welly Club, Hull

21st - 100 Club, London

22nd - Joiners, Southampton

23rd - O2 Academy 2, Leicester

24th - Sonic Wave Festival, Birmingham





