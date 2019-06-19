The Black Moods Announce Summer Tour Dates

Tempe, Arizona's The Black Moods have announced tour dates this summer with Them Evils. The tour will kick off on July 14th in Salt Lake City, UT at Kilby Court. The band continues to support their second top 40 single, "Bad News."

Born in the Arizona desert and reared on stages across North America, the band delivers a modern update of a timeless sound, breathing fresh life into a familiar mix of electric guitars, anthemic hooks, and percussive stomp. The Black Moods' three members - frontman/guitarist Josh Kennedy, drummer Daniel "Chico" Diaz and bassist Jordan Hoffman - aren't looking to reinvent the wheel. Instead, they're piling into a vehicle that's existed for decades, souping up the engine to suit their contemporary needs, and steering those wheels toward their own rock & roll horizon.

The Black Moods began building their audience the old-school way: by hitting the road. They toured heavily, promoting albums like their 2012 self-titled debut and 2016's Medicine with gigs across the country. By the time "Bella Donna" hit the radio airwaves during the summer of 2018, The Black Moods' fanbase had grown exponentially. The song became a Top 40 hit on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart, paving the way for the band's biggest shows to date.

Modern-day torchbearers of ageless rock & roll, The Black Moods aren't shy about nodding to their influences. "Bella Donna" was partially inspired by the Doors'slinky strut, while the climatic chorus of "Bad News" points to alt-rock mainstays like the Foo Fighters. With one boot planted in the same ground as their influences and the other pointed toward unexplored territory, The Black Moods blaze their own path while still paying tribute to those who came before them.

Both "Bella Donna" and "Bad News" were recorded with Grammy Award-nominated producer Johnny Karkazis, who flew to Phoenix and set up a makeshift studio in the band's own rehearsal space. There, in the same practice facility once shared by hometown heroes like the Refreshments, the band funneled the spirit and swagger of their live show into their most dynamic recordings to date. That live show - which The Black Moods sharpened with cross-country tours alongside the Doors' Robbie Krieger, Shinedown, Jane's Addiction, Eve 6, Cracker, and numerous other headliners - has always been one of the band's strongest selling points. Now, thanks to singles like "Bella Donna" (which also lends its name to the first wine in The Black Moods' wine series), The Black Moods' fury and fire onstage is matched by their electricity on record.

The Black Moods Tour Dates:

6/22 Pinetop, AZ The Lions Den

6/30 Madison, WI WJJO Boob Toob

7/5 Monett, MO First On Front

7/12 Colorado Springs, CO The Black Sheep

7/14 Salt Lake City, UT Kilby Court w/ Them Evils

7/15 Denver, CO Steets w/ Them Evils

7/16 Sioux City, IA The Marquee w/ Them Evils

7/17 Des Moines, IA Leftys w/ Them Evils

7/18 Mankato, MN Whats Up Lounge w/ Them Evils

7/20 OshKosh, WI Rock USA

7/21 Racine, Wi Route 20 w/ Them Evils

7/23 Pekin, IL Twisted Spoke Saloon w/ Them Evils

7/25 Whitesburg, KY The Listening Room Whiteburg

7/26 Toledo, OH Frankies Inner City

7/28 Southbend, IN 103.9 Presents (The Big Growl)

7/30 Waterloo, IA Spicolis Reverb

7/31 Minneapolis, MN Varsity Theater w/ Gin Blossoms

8/1 Milwaukee, WI Turner Hall Ballroom w/ Gin Blossoms

8/2 Ft. Wayne, IN Sweetwater Pavillion w/ Gin Blossoms

8/6 Wilmington, NC Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre w/ Gin Blossoms

8/7 Chattanooga, TN The Signal w/ Gin Blossoms

8/9 Springfield, MO Mothers Brewing Company (KQRA WienerFest)

8/10 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino (KSHE Pig Roast)

8/13 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre w/ Gin Blossoms & Collective Soul

8/14 San Diego, CA Voodoo Room @ HOB

8/15 Costa Mesa, CA Pacific Amphitheatre w/ Gin Blossoms & Collective Soul

8/16 Tucson, AZ The Rock





