The Black Moods Announce Headlining Hometown Show

Tickets for the show go on sale today, October 10 at 10:00 A.M. local time.

Oct. 10, 2022  

Lauded as "one of the most crucial and exciting American bands working today" (Rock & Blues Muse), THE BLACK MOODS have spent most of the year touring across the U.S.
in support of their acclaimed album INTO THE NIGHT, released in June via Wit Hustle/The Orchard / Steelhorse Entertainment.

The band-Josh Kennedy (vocals, guitar), Chico Diaz (drums), Jordan Hoffman (bass)-will bring their "raw, riff-heavy, blues-drenched rock" (Metal Edge Magazine) to hometown audiences on Friday, December 9 for a special headlining performance at Marquee Theatre in Tempe, AZ.

The concert will see the group highlight songs featured on INTO THE NIGHT including recent singles "Saturday Night," "Hollywood" and "Youth Is Wasted On The Young" whose music video was recently awarded "Best Music Video" by Phoenix New Times in their 'Best Of Phoenix' October 6 issue. The band will also play fan favorites from their previous album such as their Top 20 Mainstream Rock charting 2020 single "Sunshine."

Tickets for the show go on sale today, October 10 at 10:00 A.M. local time here.

"We are so excited to be back at Marquee Theater on December 9," exclaim THE BLACK MOODS. "There's nothing like playing one of the best theaters in AZ to our home crowd."

Prior to the show, THE BLACK MOODS will head out for a weekend of shows across Southern California with Seattle 90's rockers Candlebox from October 26-28 before vocalist Josh Kennedy heads to fill in for acclaimed rock outfit Gin Blossoms guitarist Jesse Valenzuela at one of their upcoming shows in November.

Kennedy grew up in his hometown of Wheaton, MO (population of 502) listening and playing along to Gin Blossoms which led to him meeting vocalist Robin Wilson after attending a show in Springfield, MO. Kennedy then moved to Arizona to pursue his music career where Wilson recruited him to work in the band's studio and later took out THE BLACK MOODS as openers for Gin Blossoms' winter 2019 tour.

"I have been a fan of Gin Blossoms since I was a kid in the Ozarks," shares Kennedy. "Their songwriting and sound blew me away and inspired me to write and find my path. I'm beyond grateful!"




