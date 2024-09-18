The Beaches Pay Homage to Their Fans With 'Jocelyn'  ​  ​ ﻿

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Beloved Canadian alt-rockers The Beaches are back with a new single, “Jocelyn” (via AWAL). After a rollercoaster year following the release of their fan-favorite album, Blame My Ex, and a mega-successful run headlining their sold-out North American tour and opening for sapphic rock icon, girl in red, The Rolling Stones, and Greta Van Fleet, The Beaches turn to introspective musings on the undeniable fame and adoration that have surrounded them since. “Jocelyn” finds The Beaches at a more vulnerable place, questioning what it means to leap into stardom while remembering they are only human.

Lead singer, Jordan Miller, says of the track:“So the inception of our new song“Jocelyn” is kind of a funny story. We wanted to write about the experience of feeling undeserving of all the reverence that was being thrown away after “Blame My Ex” did so well. All of us in the band are just a bunch of messy girls, and we felt strange about the way that some people were putting us on pedestals. Anyways, at some point during the session, our co-writer Lowell kept singing the name “Jocelyn”, so we decided to see if we had any fans who were named Jocelyn, and we found one! We kind of wrote it about this brilliant young woman, and about the experience we were going through, feeling uncomfortable and undeserving of Jocelyn’s adulation.”

Together, the band confronts their doubts through their signature alt-rock excellence. Eliza Enman-McDaniel’s addictive drum beat carries the track alongside Jordan Miller’s full, crooning vocals. Accompanied by guitarists Leandra Earl and Kylie Miller, the members of The Beaches use “Jocelyn” to share their disbelief at the admiration of their fans, singing ““So perplexing coming up, when my esteem was on the floor / I headlined at the Troubadour and wondered what they came here for / What do you even see in me, Jocelyn?”. The result is a track that reminds us of the vulnerable human nature of being an artist - regardless of public esteem and adoration - while simultaneously solidifying the band’s resounding impact and irresistible strength, as they continue to take over the alt-rock world.

The Beaches are doing everything their way. After more than a decade together as a band, sisters Jordan Miller (lead vocals, bass) and Kylie Miller (guitar), plus closest friends Leandra Earl (guitar and keys) and Eliza Enman-McDaniel (drums), are entering a new era. On the new album Blame My Ex, the 4x Juno Award-winning Toronto band channels heartbreak into self-discovery through 10 exuberant songs that revel in pain and redemption. The lead single, "Blame Brett," an acerbic pop-rock knockout Jordan calls "a song for all the hot messes out there," has racked up over 45 million streams on Spotify and over 10 million views on TikTok. The track peaked at #2 on Spotify's US Viral chart, #16 at Alternative Radio in the US and #1 at Alt Radio in Canada for 16 consecutive weeks, making it the biggest alternative radio hit of the year. Mark Hoppus (blink182), Nelly Furtado, and Demi Lovato are all fans of the track.

Since the success of "Blame Brett," The Beaches sold out their worldwide Blame My Ex tour, including Toronto's Massey Hall x2 (5400 tickets), Vancouver's Orpheum (2750 tickets), Brooklyn's Williamsburg Music Hall x2 (1300 tickets), Los Angeles's Troubador x2 (1000 tickets) & London's O2 Forum Kentish Town (2250 tickets). In March, the band won the JUNO Award for Group of the Year and Rock Album of the Year. They were also shortlisted for the Polaris Music Prize, won Group of the Year at Billboard Women in Music Canada, won the most awards at Canadian Music Week, and sold out the 16,000 cap Budweiser Stage in their hometown of Toronto three months in advance.

Photo Credit: Meg Moon

