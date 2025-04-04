The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle MAKE REGGAE IRIE AGAIN World Tour

Brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle over 50 years ago.
The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle are bringing the vibes from the United States to all over the world as part of their Make Reggae Irie Again World Tour.
Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys and is the theme song of the popular television series *COPS*. Another hit song Sweat (A La La La La Long) is certified Gold in the United Kingdom over 30 years after its release.
“We look forward to performing and spreading the love and positive message of reggae music all over the globe,” said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.
April 4: Coachella, California
May 3: Havana, Florida
May 9: Curitiba, Brazil
May 10: Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
May 11: São Paulo, Brazil
May 24: Wien, Austria
May 30: Wilmington, North Carolina
May 31: Hope Mills, North Carolina
June 1: Kills Devil Hills, North Carolina
June 28: Dottikon, Switzerland
July 1: Uppsala, Sweden
July 2: Navekvarn, Sweden
July 3: Stockholm, Sweden
July 4: Oskarshamn, Sweden
July 5: Cologne, Germany
July 6: Shipt, Macedonia
July 10: Rubigen, Switzerland
July 11: Twann, Switzerland
July 13: The Netherlands
July 20: San Diego, California
August 2: Lake Worth, Florida
August 29: Lewiston, New York
September 27: Lincoln, California
For more information about Inner Circle's “Make Irie Great Again” Tour, visit their https://linktr.ee/badboysofreggae.
And the excitement doesn't stop there, Inner Circle's new album “Reality” drops this May, featuring reggae icons Mykal Rose, Taurus Riley and Fortunate Youth. Recently, Inner Circle had a street named after them in Miami Dade County for the iconic Bad Boys Bad Boys Song.
