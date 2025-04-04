The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle MAKE REGGAE IRIE AGAIN World Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Bad Boys of Reggae Inner Circle are bringing the vibes from the United States to all over the world as part of their Make Reggae Irie Again World Tour.

Inner Circle, the Grammy Award winning reggae band is world renowned for the Bad Boys movie theme song Bad Boys and is the theme song of the popular television series *COPS*. Another hit song Sweat (A La La La La Long) is certified Gold in the United Kingdom over 30 years after its release.

Brothers Ian Lewis and Roger Lewis founded Inner Circle over 50 years ago. The band is celebrating over 50 years of playing reggae music together and is a token of love and longevity within the industry.

“We look forward to performing and spreading the love and positive message of reggae music all over the globe,” said Ian Lewis, co-founder of Inner Circle.

Upcoming Tour Schedule:

April 4: Coachella, California

May 3: Havana, Florida

May 9: Curitiba, Brazil

May 10: Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

May 11: São Paulo, Brazil

May 24: Wien, Austria

May 30: Wilmington, North Carolina

May 31: Hope Mills, North Carolina

June 1: Kills Devil Hills, North Carolina

June 28: Dottikon, Switzerland

July 1: Uppsala, Sweden

July 2: Navekvarn, Sweden

July 3: Stockholm, Sweden

July 4: Oskarshamn, Sweden

July 5: Cologne, Germany

July 6: Shipt, Macedonia

July 10: Rubigen, Switzerland

July 11: Twann, Switzerland

July 13: The Netherlands

July 20: San Diego, California

August 2: Lake Worth, Florida

August 29: Lewiston, New York

September 27: Lincoln, California

For more information about Inner Circle's “Make Irie Great Again” Tour, visit their https://linktr.ee/badboysofreggae.

And the excitement doesn't stop there, Inner Circle's new album “Reality” drops this May, featuring reggae icons Mykal Rose, Taurus Riley and Fortunate Youth. Recently, Inner Circle had a street named after them in Miami Dade County for the iconic Bad Boys Bad Boys Song.

