The Bad Bees Unveil New Video For Single 'It's All New'

Philadelphia-based indie rock band The Bad Bees have released a music video for their new single "It's All New," available NOW. Fresh off the release of their newest EP, "The Time It Takes," The Bad Bees continue to delve further into an evolved and mature identity. The video is an extensive play-through of the track, offering exclusive footage of the band in the studio and giving viewers an inside look at their creative process. Showing off both their individual personalities and the band's dynamic is a rather intimate feat, leaving viewers feeling as if they know the band personally.

Watch below!

The Bad Bees are a group of friends that clambered out of the primordial soup of their local scene. After a summer spent in a smokey basement jamming with a larger group of musicians, the four of them banded together and started playing gigs. Drawing on their diverse shared influences, from Mars Volta to Fleet Foxes, they spent the next few years between studios and stages forming their sound.

The Bad Bees debuted their first EP Fast Paced Space in 2016. The spaced-out, progressive sound earned them quick success when their music video for 'Starcrushed' found popularity and earned them a spot playing an iHeart Radio show with Misterwives at Festival Pier, in Philadelphia. They followed it up in 2017 with another set of songs called Big Pretty, which they took on tour in the summer of 2018. Now, they're ready to unleash their newest EP: The Time It Takes. With their most honest and vibrant work yet, The Bad Bees have evolved into a dynamic wall of sound. This may not be their final form, but they're excited to show it off.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You