The BPM Festival Announces Tel Aviv Edition

Expanding upon its leading global presence, The BPM Festival has announced a new one-day festival in Tel Aviv, Israel for this September 30, 2019. Globally praised for presenting cutting edge underground dance music lineups, The BPM Festival: Tel Aviv will see the world-renowned festival bring together an eclectic lineup of leading house and techno acts. Making its Israeli debut at Hayarkon Park, the open-air day into night event will feature Acid Pauli, Âme (live), Danny Tenaglia, DJ Koze, Honey Dijon, Mano Le Tough, Petre Inspirescu, Sasha, and more. Festival-goers can expect top level production for a new exciting chapter in Hayarkon Park's storied musical history.

Transforming the grounds of Tel Aviv's 'green lung,' The BPM Festival: Tel Aviv's debut edition will feature world-class talent on four stages of music in Hayarkon Park with additional acts including Gioli & Assia (live), Nico Stojan, SIT and a contingent of local favorites Adar Cohen, Alex Mazor, Asael Weiss, Asaf Samuel, Benji, Captain Dust, Jonas Hassan, Niran Mantin, Ofer Holtzman, Omri Galor, and Tal Cohen. Outfitted in BPM jungle decor, each stage: Legacy, Spiritual, Fusion, and Minimal, will be accompanied by stunning art installations by Israeli burner camp Sunrise Kingdom and mesmerizing visuals.

Presented in partnership with regional leaders, The Block Club, Music Tel Aviv Group, Midburn Pirates, and Sunrise Kingdom, The BPM Festival looks forward to creating an unforgettable Israeli debut as it welcomes new fans to its devoted international audience. Early bird tickets are on sale now from ?250 (approx. $70 USD | €62 EUR) at www.eventer.co.il/thebpmfestivaltelaviv.

The BPM Festival: Tel Aviv Lineup:

(in alphabetical order)

Acid Pauli

Âme (live)

Danny Tenaglia

DJ Koze

Gioli & Assia (live)

Honey Dijon

Mano Le Tough

Nico Stojan

Petre Inspirescu

Sasha

SIT

Adar Cohen

Alex Mazor

Asael Weiss

Asaf Samuel

Benji

Captain Dust

Jonas Hassan

Niran Mantin

Ofer Holtzman

Omri Galor

Tal Cohen

Monday, September 30, 2019

3pm-12am

Hayarkon Park, Tel Aviv, Israel

Tickets on sale now!





