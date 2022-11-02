The Avett Brothers, Bright Eyes, and More Coming In November To Kings Theatre

Kings Theatre will present a dynamic slate of shows this November in Brooklyn, NY.

Upcoming events include The Avett Brothers, Jessi Uribe & Joss Favela: Tequila & Guaro USA Tour, A Live Conversation with Ina Garten & Nigella Lawson, Mercyful Fate, Fantasia, Bright Eyes, Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet, Alvvays, The Idan Raichel Project, The Smile, Manic Street Preachers & The London Suede, We Outside Comedy Tour, Omar Apollo: The Prototype Tour, & An Evening with Morrissey. Tickets for all events are on sale now and available for purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207143®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/tickets/buy-tickets/.

To kick off the month, folk rock band The Avett Brothers will be performing for three nights from November 3-5 taking place at 8pm (doors 6:30pm). On November 6 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm), Jessi Uribe & Joss Favela's Tequila & Guaro USA Tour will be making a stop at Kings Theatre. Celebrated TV hosts and bestselling cookbook authors Ina Garten & Nigella Lawson will be coming on November 9 at 7:30pm (doors 6pm) to discuss their approach to cooking, filming, entertaining and a few of their favorite recipes. Heavy metal icons Mercyful Fate will be performing on November 10 at 7pm (doors 5:30pm). On November 11 vocal powerhouse Fantasia is set to take the stage at 8pm (doors 6:30pm). Indie rock band Bright Eyes will perform on November 12 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm). On November 13 at 3pm (doors 1:30pm) the Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet will be coming to Brooklyn, NY. Indie pop band Alvvays will be taking the stage on November 16 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm). Israeli musical group The Idan Raichel Project will perform on November 17 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm). Rock band The Smile will be performing for two nights from November 18-19 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm). On November 21 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm), rock bands Manic Street Preachers & The London Suede will be performing on their first ever co-headlining tour. Kings Theatre will welcome the We Outside Comedy Tour on November 25 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm). Singer-songwriter Omar Apollo will be making a stop on The Prototype Tour from November 26-27 at 7:45pm (doors 6:15pm). Kings Theatre will close out the month with An Evening With Morrissey on November 30 at 8:30pm (doors 7pm). Kings Theatre is also excited to announce the return of the Kings Theatre Historic Tours next month on December 10 at 1PM, a 75-minute tour to discover historical and architectural highlights from knowledgeable tour guides. ---

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats-the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group. Learn more at www.kingstheatre.com