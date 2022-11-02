Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Avett Brothers, Bright Eyes, and More Coming In November To Kings Theatre

Lineup includes Jessi Uribe & Joss Favela, Ina Garten & Nigella Lawson, Mercyful Fate, Fantasia, Bright Eyes, Alvvays, The Smile, Omar Apollo, and more!

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 02, 2022  
The Avett Brothers, Bright Eyes, and More Coming In November To Kings Theatre

Kings Theatre will present a dynamic slate of shows this November in Brooklyn, NY.

Upcoming events include The Avett Brothers, Jessi Uribe & Joss Favela: Tequila & Guaro USA Tour, A Live Conversation with Ina Garten & Nigella Lawson, Mercyful Fate, Fantasia, Bright Eyes, Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet, Alvvays, The Idan Raichel Project, The Smile, Manic Street Preachers & The London Suede, We Outside Comedy Tour, Omar Apollo: The Prototype Tour, & An Evening with Morrissey. Tickets for all events are on sale now and available for purchase at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207143®id=172&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/tickets/buy-tickets/.

To kick off the month, folk rock band The Avett Brothers will be performing for three nights from November 3-5 taking place at 8pm (doors 6:30pm). On November 6 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm), Jessi Uribe & Joss Favela's Tequila & Guaro USA Tour will be making a stop at Kings Theatre. Celebrated TV hosts and bestselling cookbook authors Ina Garten & Nigella Lawson will be coming on November 9 at 7:30pm (doors 6pm) to discuss their approach to cooking, filming, entertaining and a few of their favorite recipes. Heavy metal icons Mercyful Fate will be performing on November 10 at 7pm (doors 5:30pm). On November 11 vocal powerhouse Fantasia is set to take the stage at 8pm (doors 6:30pm). Indie rock band Bright Eyes will perform on November 12 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm). On November 13 at 3pm (doors 1:30pm) the Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet will be coming to Brooklyn, NY. Indie pop band Alvvays will be taking the stage on November 16 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm). Israeli musical group The Idan Raichel Project will perform on November 17 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm). Rock band The Smile will be performing for two nights from November 18-19 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm). On November 21 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm), rock bands Manic Street Preachers & The London Suede will be performing on their first ever co-headlining tour. Kings Theatre will welcome the We Outside Comedy Tour on November 25 at 8pm (doors 6:30pm). Singer-songwriter Omar Apollo will be making a stop on The Prototype Tour from November 26-27 at 7:45pm (doors 6:15pm). Kings Theatre will close out the month with An Evening With Morrissey on November 30 at 8:30pm (doors 7pm). Kings Theatre is also excited to announce the return of the Kings Theatre Historic Tours next month on December 10 at 1PM, a 75-minute tour to discover historical and architectural highlights from knowledgeable tour guides. ---

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats-the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group. Learn more at www.kingstheatre.com




JAZZ AT THE MACC: MUSIC OF MILES DAVIS To Hit The Stage November 17 Photo
JAZZ AT THE MACC: MUSIC OF MILES DAVIS To Hit The Stage November 17
Join the Gulf Coast Symphony and Gulf Coast Jazz Collective on November 17, 2022 at 7:00pm for 'Jazz at the MACC: Music of Miles Davis' at the Music & Arts Community Center in Fort Myers.
Death From Above Side Project “American Lips” Releases New Double A-Side Maxi- Photo
Death From Above Side Project “American Lips” Releases New Double A-Side Maxi-Single
Los Angeles and Montreal based trio, American Lips, have just announced the release of their latest 3-song maxi-single Waste of Crime on Ancient Fashion Records. American Lips features Death From Above 1979 drummer Sebastien Grainger and prolific producer Adrian Popovich, also known for his time in legendary Canadian rock act Tricky Woo.
Crystal Starr Releases New Single Heart Failure Photo
Crystal Starr Releases New Single 'Heart Failure'
Crystal encapsulates past and present iconic pop stars, including, J. Lo, Alicia Keys, Aaliyah, and Whitney Houston. The singer has been entrancing audiences and sharing stages around the world with Jessica Simpson, Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder, Kanye West, John Legend, Paul Stanley, Drake, and Lady Gaga.
Londons Introspective Amber Run Announces Fourth Album Photo
London's Introspective Amber Run Announces Fourth Album
Ahead of this long awaited announcement, the group has released ‘The Hurt (Act III)’ - the final part of a trilogy of EPs that doubles as an expansive collection of songs that helped form the band’s upcoming album. The official video for “Hurt” is out now.

More Hot Stories For You


THE CROSSING @ CHRISTMAS Returns For Two Holiday Performances In DecemberTHE CROSSING @ CHRISTMAS Returns For Two Holiday Performances In December
November 1, 2022

Grammy Award-winning choir The Crossing's holiday tradition The Crossing @ Christmas returns with two concerts featuring the world premiere of Ochre by Caroline Shaw alongside Mass Transmission by Mason Bates on Friday, December 16, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at the Church of the Holy Trinity in Rittenhouse Square (co-presented by Penn Live Arts) and on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of Chestnut Hill.
Folk & Country Rock Pioneer Jim Messina At City Winery Boston Nova 13Folk & Country Rock Pioneer Jim Messina At City Winery Boston Nova 13
November 1, 2022

Jim Messina, whose impact on popular music makes him one of the seminal figures of folk and country rock, plays an intimate show at City Winery Boston Sunday, November 13.
YES Epics & Classics Featuring Jon Anderson Announced At New Jersey Performing Arts CenterYES Epics & Classics Featuring Jon Anderson Announced At New Jersey Performing Arts Center
November 1, 2022

Metropolitan Entertainment and New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will present YES Epics & Classics featuring JON ANDERSON on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 7:30PM at NJPAC
Shevyn Roberts Releases New Album “High On Frequency”Shevyn Roberts Releases New Album “High On Frequency”
November 1, 2022

Shevyn Roberts releases an upcoming album 'High On Frequency' with the lead single 'Runnin Outta Time,' which features a Robert Eibach remix. Robert Eibach-DJ, Producer, Remixer, Songwriter-who has worked with Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, and many others.
Gareth Campbell Releases New Love Song 'Lisa'Gareth Campbell Releases New Love Song 'Lisa'
November 1, 2022

Singer/Songwriter and recording artist Gareth Campbell recently released his newest single called 'Lisa.'