The Aces Release New Single 'Daydream'

The Aces have returned with a brand new single, "Daydream," out today via Red Bull Records.

Listen below!

The first glimpse of music from the group since their critically acclaimed debut album, When My Heart Felt Volcanic in 2018, "Daydream" is an irresistible, funky and upbeat track with hints of nostalgia. The single kicks off in quintessential Aces fashion - sparkling guitars, slick basslines, and a buoyant promise of hope. Written by The Aces alongside Keith Varon (Lauren Sanderson, Nightly, Chantel Jeffries) and Nick Bailey (Hayley Kiyoko, Maroon 5) and produced by Keith Varon, "Daydream" is a vibrant sign of what's to come from the group this year.



"We want our fans to feel submerged in this music and walk away feeling closer to us than ever," says the band. "'Daydream' is about what it's like to be away from a loved one. When we're on tour, we're leaving a love note and memento saying, 'I'm thinking of you, so daydream about me.'"



Be sure to catch The Aces performing at various festivals throughout North America, kicking off with the Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, March 8th in Okeechobee, FL. For tickets and more information, please visit www.theacesofficial.com/.



The Aces 2020 Tour Dates:

March 08, 2020 - Okeechobee Music and Arts Festival @ Okeechobee, FL

May 01, 2020 - Shaky Knees Music Festival @ Atlanta, GA

May 15-17, 2020 - Hangout Music Festival @ Gulf Shores, AL





