The Aces Make Confident Return with Queer Pop Anthem 'The Magic'

US alternative pop quartet The Aces make their highly anticipated return with new single ‘The Magic’, their most pop offering to date. The track marks the band’s first new release since last summer’s I’ve Loved You For So Long, the third studio album which gained critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic.



The band’s triumphant return sees them fully embrace vibrant production, blending funk basslines with punchy drum moments. Playful rhythms and falsetto vocal harmonies give the track its irresistible catchy pop quality, while its infectious, radio-ready chorus cements it as an instant anthem. It’s a bold, confident evolution of The Aces’ ever-creative sound.

On the new track, The Aces said: “When we were making this, we wanted to capture the feeling of being in a really hot couple, or a really hot friend group, or just being really hot in general… and horny. When we wrote ‘The Magic’, we went into the studio wanting to write something fun, wanting to feel sexy, wanting to feel confident, wanting to feel like you are that bitch! We were really inspired by the concept of power couples and power friend groups; people who when they walk in the room everyone’s heads turn to them. We wanted to capture that energy and message in the song.”

The Aces are currently in the middle of a US & Canada tour supporting Goth Babe, having also toured extensively globally with their energetic headline show. In support of their third studio album I’ve Loved You For So Long, released last year (June 2023), the band embarked on a UK headline tour which included a career defining sold-out show at London’s iconic KOKO.



I’ve Loved You For So Long was released as a collection of 11 nostalgic tracks and saw the band reflect on their childhood and unpack how their early experiences with closeted love and religious trauma have influenced their relationships, mental health and identity in the present. We saw The Aces at their most canid, and now with ‘The Magic’ see them fully emerge with a bold new confidence.



The band's last record saw them truly establish themselves as favourites in the UK, particularly at BBC Radio 1, where they gained a Tune of the Week and recorded an infamous BBC Maida Vale live session for Mollie King's Future Pop show. Elsewhere, the quartet have seen love and support from the likes of The Independent, The Guardian, MTV UK, CLASH, NME, DORK, The Line of Best Fit, NOTION, Wonderland, whynow, Official Charts, HUNGER, Attitude Magazine, Gay Times, Enfnts Terribles, Coup de Main and more.



In the years since The Aces released their acclaimed sophomore album, Under My Influence in 2020, the band has been on a journey of self-discovery. Faced with the realities of a global pandemic, sisters Cristal and Alisa Ramirez (lead vocals/guitar and drums, respectively), Katie Henderson (lead guitar/vocals), and McKenna Petty (bass) used quarantine as a time to reflect, confronting personal mental health issues as well as processing experiences they’d had growing up together in Provo, Utah, as part of the Mormon church. When The Aces returned to the studio, their vision — and the honesty and trust between them — felt stronger than ever.



The result of this growth period was I’ve Loved You For So Long, the band’s third LP. Written and executive-produced by the group (along with Keith Varon, the sole collaborator on the project), the album is a sparkling indie-rock record that’s by far their most personal and self-assured work to date. From tracks that ruminate on mental health and self-sabotage to searing anthems about love, longing, and heartbreak, I’ve Love You For So Long is a record that’ll work its way into your head and heart.



The Aces have reached new heights and build on their many previous successes. To date, the group has earned over 250 million career streams; Under My Influence alone garnered more than 80 million (including 41 million across DSPs on its lead single ‘Daydream’). Further, The Aces have toured with the likes of 5 Seconds of Summer, X Ambassadors, The Vamps, and COIN, and have played at festivals all over the world, including NY Pride, Lollapalooza, Firefly, Bonnaroo, OUTFEST, Sziget, Pukkelpop and more. 2024 has seen the band play Kentucky Pride where they opened for Chappell Roan, and they are currently on the road with Goth Babe across the US.

