The 2019 Season of Sunset Concerts at the Skirball Concludes with Josef Leimberg

The 2019 season of Sunset Concerts at the Skirball comes to a close with producer, lyricist, and trumpeter Josef Leimberg on Thursday, August 22, at 8:00 pm. Novena Carmel of KCRW kicks off the evening with a DJ set at 6:30 pm.

Born and raised in LA, Josef Leimberg entrances audiences with a rich tapestry of Afro-futurist sounds. His resume over the decades includes production, writing, and feature credits with Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Erykah Badu, Robin Thicke, Funkadelic, and Shafiq Husayn. As part of the production duo LoveDragon, which includes Terrace Martin, Leimberg co-produced and is a featured musician on several tracks on Kendrick Lamar's multiple Grammy Award-winning album To Pimp A Butterfly.

Leimberg released his debut album, Astral Progressions, in 2016, which features a rich hybrid of jazz fusion, world music, R&B, and golden-era hip-hop instrumentalism that fits right in with the current resurgence of progressive music. The album is influenced by his musician parents and the communities of musicians around him, as well as the long-lasting power of love through sound.

At the Skirball, Leimberg will perform selections from Astral Progressions, as well as his much-anticipated upcoming album, with a full band.

The remaining schedule of the 2019 Sunset Concerts is as follows: Tamar Ilana & Ventanas (August 15) in their Los Angeles debut; and Josef Leimberg (August 22). All concerts begin at 8:00 pm; doors open at 6:30 pm.





