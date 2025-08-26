That Motown Band Brings HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS to Patchogue Theatre This December

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present That Motown Band: Home for the Holidays on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.

Audiences can expect an unforgettable evening of Motown favorites, including Heat Wave, Ain’t Too Proud to Beg, Baby Love, Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, and My Girl, performed in tribute to legendary artists like Smokey Robinson, The Temptations, The Supremes, and The Four Tops.

Joining That Motown Band will be Garfield Fleming, the soul vocalist who toured for 25 years with The Delfonics. Known for his uncanny resemblance to David Ruffin and his powerful vocal presence, Fleming captivates audiences with performances that evoke Ruffin, Bobby Womack, and more. His solo hit Please Don’t Send Me Away (1981) remains a global favorite.

The band’s musical director Tom Schizzano, a multi-instrumentalist, arranger, and vocalist, has written and produced music for CBS/Paramount, Disney, PBS, and NBC/Universal. He has performed with Hall & Oates, Cyndi Lauper, Lou christie, and Paul Shaffer, and produced and arranged for The Tokens and Jimmy Clanton.

Tickets are $60–$100 (including fees) and go on sale Friday, August 29, 2025 at 10:00 a.m.