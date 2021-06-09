Thalia Zedek Band Share New Single 'Cranes'

Following the recent announcement of Thalia Zedek Band's new album Perfect Vision, out August 27th, and the special 20th anniversary reissue of Zedek's debut solo release Been Here and Gone out July 23rd, the guitarist has shared new single "Cranes". On "Cranes," Thalia Zedek Band's steady swagger is buoyed by glistening, sublime melodic lines from Zedek's longtime friend and pedal steel guitarist Karan Zarisian whose slides answer Zedek's resolute voice in an intimate conversation between friends. Written as a political response to the Trump administration's aggressive anti-immigration policies, particularly on the southern border with Mexico, "Cranes" transmutes Zedek's fervor and resilience into a sobering lament, a potent rallying cry for change with a sense of poignance that few possess.



Thalia Zedek is an artist of immutable stature and unceasing vitality. The legendary songwriter's fiery voice and frank lyricism give her songs both their emotional potency and their stark beauty. Zedek is able to distill complex events into simple, clear, and at times monumentally weighty moments with a singular grace. Through ballads or bluster, Zedek imbues her music with unguarded honesty. New album Perfect Vision examines the anxiety and pain of rising divisions between people both physical and ideological. Every challenge and sadness Zedek forces us to see is met in equal measure by her defiant guitar and dissenting voice, a torch illuminating a path for the listener to navigate through the darkness.



From her auspicious beginnings in bands Uzi, Live Skull, and Dangerous Birds to her wider recognition in Come, Zedek established herself as a singular voice accruing accolades from critics and contemporaries including J. Mascis, Kurt Cobain, and Bob Mould. Been Here and Gone, her debut solo release originally released on in 2001 on CD, marked a turning point in Zedek's music.

The idiosyncrasies of her voice were laid bare for the first time, revealing an even greater depth to her unique songwriting. The more spacious and rich arrangements sprawl and whisper with powerful vulnerability. The special 20th anniversary edition, re-mastered by Sarah Register and released on vinyl for the first time shines a new light on this breathtaking title from Zedek's catalogue, feeling just as poignant and moving today as upon it's original release.

Perfect Vision by Thalia Zedek Band

Photo Credit: Mark Shaw