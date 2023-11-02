Tess & The Details Release 'Mania' Single; Announce Record Release Show At Bottom Of The Hill In San Francisco

The release show will be on December 23, 2023.

Nov. 02, 2023

San Francisco punk rock band Tess & The Details are set to release their third and final single, "Mania" ahead of their debut LP "Runaway."

"'Mania' is a song that's deeply personal," said lead singer Tess Stevens. "It's about when your brain is fighting against you and navigating the darkness."

The Details explain that "Mania" is dark and intense lyrically, but musically tight and danceable. "It almost has a sing-along feel. We hope when people hear this song they can experience some catharsis. You're not alone in your craziness, in fact, sometimes it makes you who you are."

For Stevens it's all about connecting with the audience. "If you hear a song like 'Mania' and go, 'Wow, I'm not alone in this,' that's all that matters to me."

Following the "Mania" release on November 2nd, the band is looking forward to the debut of their first album, Runaway on November 14th via Double Helix Records in the U.S. and Engineer Records in the U.K.

The band will be celebrating the release of Runaway with a headlining show at legendary San Francisco rock venue Bottom of the Hill on December 23, 2023 with post-hardcore band State Faults in the main support slot. Presale tickets are available now.

Photo credit: Matthew Medina



