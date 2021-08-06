Terron Brooks Releases New Single & Video, 'Something's Coming'

Terron Brooks, two-time NAACP Award-nominated singer-songwriter, actor and writer announces the release of his new single "Something's Coming," now available for download. (https://orcd.co/somethingscoming)

Taken from the legendary musical and film West Side Story, the timeless anthem evokes promise and light as we all embrace new beginnings.

"For years 'Something's Coming' has been one of my go-to songs for auditions and has gotten me through some amazing doors," Terron says. "I love the message that 'around the corner, something's coming and it's gonna be good.' We're still believing in these uncertain, crazy times, this is true."

Terron, with producer Mike Krompass and arrangers Mark Vogel and Sylvia MacCalla, completely transformed the classic and created a rebellious, funky and soulful vibe like nothing anyone's heard before.

"We wanted a mixture of Michael Jackson, Bruno Mars -- and me!"

"Something's Coming" is the second single from Terron's forthcoming album The Soul of Broadway available September 17. (Mercia Records, SONYMUSIC/The Orchard Internationally) The first single, "Tomorrow," was released in May. The video has massed over a million views on YouTube and Terron's performance closed Night of Covenant House's Stars concert. The song's success led to a recent duet version with Tony-nominated star Orfeh.

Throughout his career, Terron has traveled all over the world performing with some of the biggest artists including Phil Collins, Stevie Wonder, and One Republic, as well as national symphony orchestras. Terron is widely recognized for his critically acclaimed role as the great Eddie Kendricks in the Emmy Award-winning NBC mini-series The Temptations. On Broadway he's dazzled audiences in Disney's The Lion King and Hairspray. In 2018, Terron released the book Something GoOD on the Table: Practical Proverbs for the Soul.