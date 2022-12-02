Teri Gender Bender Shares 'THE SLOW LEAN'

"THE SLOW LEAN", the new single from Teri Gender Bender is out today.

For those who feel like 'cathartic feminism' is still too much of an abstract term, "THE SLOW LEAN" will surely bring some clarity. Teri Gender Benders new single embodies the feeling of female empowerment and liberation in sound and lyrics.

The track is "about a woman being with a married man and is tired of waiting for him to make up his mind," explains Teri. "She has no other choice but to give him an ultimatum." As much tiredness and exhaustion might shine through the verses, they finally burst into a chorus brimming with strength and confidence.

"THE SLOW LEAN" follows the recent singles "LET'S BEGIN" and "GIVE ME, GIVE ME (feat. Omar Rodríguez-López)" , which are both available now. All songs can be found on Teri Gender Bender's upcoming new EP 'STATE OF FEAR' out December 16.

The singles come right after the release of her latest EP 'SATURN SEX' released on October 21. 'STATE OF FEAR' is the second part of her double EP.

Both EP's will be released physically on December 16. Pre-order the bundle here.

Most known as the front lady for Le Butcherettes, Teri Gender Bender's Avant-garde musical style is showcased at its most poignant and bright on her solo endeavors, and will resonate heavily with those of us crying out for authentic personalities who are proudly, eccentrically, individual.

Her songs all have something in common - they are all lit from within by an inner radiance, wise and freaky, always proud, strong, and sweet at the same time, reminiscent of Björk, wrestling fantastic works of art and pop miniatures from the great moments of intensity and quiet pause that life throws at us.

It is simply impossible to label Teri Gender Bender within a specific genre. This doesn't come as a surprise looking at her musical accomplishments so far: Primarily known for her exceptional performances as frontwoman and multi-instrumentalist of Mexican garage punk band Le Butcherettes, she has also contributed vocals on numerous records for Omar Rodríguez-López, as well as collaborating with musical luminaries such as Melvins and Iggy Pop.

Listen to the new single here: