Tenaj & Luca Marchetta Join Forces For Sultry New Single 'Secret Seduction'

Emerging electronic music artists Tenaj and Luca Marchetta teamed up to release 'Secret Seduction,' a late-night anthem. The transcendent single from both up-coming talents is sure to ignite the summer dancefloors all night long. 'Secret Seduction' directly follows Tenaj's infectious single 'Never Let Me Go,' released at the end of June on Blanco Y Negro. Out now via Dancera Records, 'Secret Seduction' is available to listen to across all streaming platforms.

The track opens up with a pulsating progression, quickly accompanied by Tenaj's levitating vocals. The collaboration between the powerhouse talents takes listeners into an atmospherically and rhythmically entrancing soundscape. The spacious and propelling production creates a subtle, yet energetic tone from start-to-finish. Paired together, the masterful prowess of Luca Marchetta and Tenaj in 'Secret Seduction' will keep listeners engaged and captivated all summer long.

Tenaj is an emerging producer and singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles, California. She has been cultivating her talent over the past couple of years and setting herself up as an artist to watch for the years to come. Tenaj is a graduate of the esteemed LA Music Academy and a winner of 'Best Emerging Artist' and 'Best EDM Song' from the Hollywood Music in Media Awards. The talents' emotion-filled vocals and explosive instrumentation have made her an iTunes and Beatport charting artist, with more releases to come from majors labels such as Blanco Y Negro, Gottacrds, Futureplansounds, and more. With her musical mastery, Tenaj is sure to continue taking over the electronic scene with her ever-evolving, dynamic style.

Italian DJ Luca Marchetta began producing music and releasing songs in 2015 through Danzera. His established talent led to further releases through Disco Balls Records, Baci Records, Tereysa Records and Blanco Y Negro. 'Secret Seduction' is Luca Marchetta's seventh single release of 2021, with his last being 'In The Night' featuring Nathan Brumley.

'Secret Seduction' is a massive deep house tune, primed to propel Tenaj and Luca Marchetta even further as artists to watch. The dominating anthem serves as another promising addition to both artists' growing discography and rise to fame in their respective careers.

Listen here: