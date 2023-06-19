Tech N9ne to Release New Album 'BLISS' in July

It bulldozes the way for the arrival of Tech’s anxiously awaited new full-length album, BLISS, out July 14, 2023.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 1 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 2 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'
FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023 to Save and Celebrate Queer Spaces Photo 3 FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023
Broadway Streaming Guide: June 2023 - Where to Hear the NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast Recording Photo 4 Broadway Streaming Guide: June 2023 - What to Watch!

Tech N9ne to Release New Album 'BLISS' in July

Just in time for Father’s Day this weekend, chart-topping multiplatinum hip-hop legend and the most successful independent rapper of all-time Tech N9ne teams up with RMR for a brand new single and music video entitled “Fatha Fig Ya (Food For Thought)” out today via his Strange Music label. The track notably marks the first collaboration between these two mavericks.

Most importantly, it bulldozes the way for the arrival of Tech’s anxiously awaited new full-length album, BLISS, out July 14, 2023.

Pre-order BLISS HERE.

Over airy cinematic production, this anthem finds Tech dispensing priceless wisdom packed inside of his unmatched dexterous and dynamic flow. He assures, “Their fing failures don’t apply to you. Your life experiences are tried-and-true,” issues a potentially life-saving warning, “Just mind your business unless someone’s hurt,” and gives more life advice to the next generation, “No social media flexing money phone.” 

Meanwhile, enigmatic masked alternative insurgent RMR takes the mic for an entrancing hook as he repeats, “Listen now and tell your sons.” In the action-packed visual, they pull up to a club in Kansas City for a packed show, leaving hastily with the bag in a flurry of exhaust and flying hundred dollar bills!

Tech says of the track, “WE SHOT THIS VID FROM 4PM TILL 2AM AND I’M SO THANKFUL FOR ALL THE FANS THAT STAYED FOR THE DURATION FOR THE SHOTS WE NEEDED AND HOW FULL OF LIGHT AND LIFE THAT RMR HAD THROUGHOUT THE WHOLE PROCESS OF THIS FATHA FIG YA PRODUCTION. L9VE AND RESPECT TO ALL INVOLVED."

Celebrate your “Fatha Fig Ya” with Tech and RMR!

Recently, he turned up with the one-two punch of the hummable “Things I Like” and immersive “3D.” In addition to looks from HipHopDXYoRaps! and others, a recent Op-Ed in The Kansas City Star by Toriano Porter stressed Tech’s importance to his hometown and went as far as to proclaim, “He was born and raised here, and should have a day named in his honor.” 

BLISS will be Tech’s first full-length LP since the 2021 blockbuster ASIN9NE, which posted up nearly half-a-billion streams and touted his most ubiquitous hit yet “Face Off” [feat. Joey Cool, King Iso, & Dwayne Johnson].

Tracing an unbelievable and undeniable trip, BLISS might just be Tech’s most personal body of work yet. On the opener “Badge Of Honor,” he pulls focus towards his formative years with a fascinating and unpredictable story worthy of the big screen. It will undoubtedly be a major treat for longtime Tech and Strange Music fans too!

Meanwhile, “Knock” pops off as a head-spinning lyrical masterclass held by Tech, Conway the Machine, and X-Raided. Elsewhere, Joey Cool and King Iso pull up into the verbal crossfire on “Wess Paul Bennett.” 

Then, there’s “Red Aura,” which Durand Bernarr and Qveen Herby accent with intimate nuance. The project concludes with the captivating climax of “2 Happy” [feat. NNUTTHOWZE – Zkeircrow & Phlague The Grimstress] and the pensive finale “Got What I Wanted” [feat. Navé Monjo]. With a multifaceted vision, it pulls listeners deeper into Strangeland  than ever before. Check out the full tracklisting below. 

Ultimately though, BLISS ushers in another era of Tech N9ne and Strange. He has beyond leveled up. He’s ascended to a new stratosphere altogether where anything is possible—as he’s proven time and time again.

Stay tuned for much more to come.

Photo Credit: Cameron Logan Cox




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Big Freedia, Lil Wayne & Boyfriend Join Forces on El Niño Photo
Big Freedia, Lil Wayne & Boyfriend Join Forces on 'El Niño'

NOLA Bounce Icon Big Freedia is back with a fiery track “El Niño”. Releasing as a salute to Juneteenth, the song boasts features from Lil Wayne and Boyfriend. Alongside Lil Wayne and Boyfriend, the album features captivating collaborations with esteemed artists such as Faith Evans, Ciara, Kelly Price, Kamaiyah, Sonyae, and The Soul Rebels.

2
Jazz Is Dead Releases New Single No End Photo
Jazz Is Dead Releases New Single 'No End'

The genius that is Tony Allen departed this mortal world in April of 2020, but not without leaving an unmatched legacy that crossed oceans and borders, bridging cultures and forging a sound that changed music. As the drummer for Fela Kuti’s revolutionary Africa 70, Allen’s polyrhythmic drumming defined Afrobeat.

3
Vintage Trouble Confirm U.S. Tour Dates Photo
Vintage Trouble Confirm U.S. Tour Dates

Vintage Trouble comprises lead singer Ty Taylor, guitarist Nalle Colt, bassist Rick Barrio Dill, and drummer Richard Danielson. Taking the best parts of James Brown, Mick Jagger, Bruno Mars and Prince, vocalist Ty is widely regarded as one of the finest frontmen of his generation. The band will also be bringing their electric live show to the UK.

4
Silversun Pickups Drop Acoustic Thrills EP Photo
Silversun Pickups Drop 'Acoustic Thrills' EP

The EP was performed and recorded as part of Gibson Guitars’ “The Songbook” series. Nikki Monninger of the band shares, “this was the first time we had the pleasure of collaborating with Gibson for their series. After building so many layers on the album it felt great to strip these songs down to their rawest form.”

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Laila Releases New Single 'I Like Girls'Laila Releases New Single 'I Like Girls'
Big Freedia, Lil Wayne & Boyfriend Join Forces on 'El Niño'Big Freedia, Lil Wayne & Boyfriend Join Forces on 'El Niño'
Listen: Disney Debuts the ELEMENTAL Soundtrack By Thomas Newman; Features New Song By LauvListen: Disney Debuts the ELEMENTAL Soundtrack By Thomas Newman; Features New Song By Lauv
Jazz Is Dead Releases New Single 'No End' Off of Tony Allen JID018 Produced by Adrian YoungeJazz Is Dead Releases New Single 'No End' Off of Tony Allen JID018 Produced by Adrian Younge

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET