Tears For Fears Release First New Album In 17 Years 'The Tipping Point'

Today, iconic British duo Tears For Fears released their highly anticipated first studio album in seventeen years, THE TIPPING POINT, via Concord Records. According to Pitchfork, Vulture, Stereogum and many more it's one of 2022's most anticipated albums. The Tipping Point is the bold, beautiful and powerful sound of Tears For Fears finding themselves together, once again.

Earlier this week the duo joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss the new album, separating at the peak of their success, the forces that led them to reconnect, being sampled by contemporary artists, and more.

In October of 2021 the pair released the first single & title track, "The Tipping Point," capturing the grief of watching someone you love lose their long-standing battle with disease. Their second single, "No Small Thing," was a meeting of the minds as the pair went back to the drawing board and found the heart and soul that would complete the album. The accompanying video was made using solely found footage showing the conflict between individual freedoms and collective responsibility.

Their latest single, "Break The Man," is an empowering yet groovy track that calls for a better balance between men and women. Inspired by the song's lyrics, the music video encompasses a world that illustrates the constructed reality of the patriarchy - a place of endless hierarchies built on blind devotion to unstable and unsustainable structures. From the inside, the world appears infinite, but from the outside it's a mere plaything in the hand of Mother Universe.

In November of 2021, the band also announced THE TIPPING POINT WORLD TOUR, with support from Garbage on the U.S. leg. Kicking off in Cincinnati, OH on May 20th, 2022, these dates will see the band performing in over twenty cities across North America before capping off with their last show in Wantagh, NY on June 25th, 2022. These dates will mark the band's first U.S. tour since 2017. See below for a full list of dates, and for tickets and more information, visit the band's website HERE.

Tour Dates

Friday, May 20, 2022 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

Saturday, May 21, 2022 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Dallas, TX

Friday, May 27, 2022 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

Sunday, May 29, 2022 - Levitt Pavilion - Denver, CO

Wednesday, June 01, 2022 - Concord Pavilion - Concord, CA

Thursday, June 02, 2022 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA

Saturday, June 04, 2022 - The Forum - Los Angeles, CA

Sunday, June 05, 2022 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - San Diego, CA

Thursday, June 09, 2022 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

Friday, June 10, 2022 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater - Tampa, FL

Sunday, June 12, 2022 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA

Monday, June 13, 2022 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Detroit, MI

Thursday, June 16, 2022 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago, IL

Friday, June 17, 2022 - Ruoff Music Center - Indianapolis, IN

Sunday, June 19, 2022 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD

Tuesday, June 21, 2022 - TD Pavilion at The Mann - Philadelphia, PA

Wednesday, June 22, 2022 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA

Friday, June 24, 2022 - P.N.C. Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

Saturday, June 25, 2022 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater - Wantagh, NY