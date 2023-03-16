Taylor Swift to Release Four New Songs Tonight From 'Speak Now,' 'Lover' & More

Taylor Swift will release four new songs tonight at midnight in honor of her highly-anticiapted Eras Tour beginning tomorrow.

"Eyes Open (Taylor's Version)," "Safe & Sound (Featuring Joy Williams and John Boy Music)," "If This Was a Movie (Taylor's Version)," and "All of the Girls You Loved Before" will be released on March 17.

Joy Williams and John Boy Music were previously known as The Civil Wars, although they broke up in 2014. They have reunited for this new collaboration.

"In celebration of The Eras Tour I'm releasing 4 previously unreleased songs tonight at midnight," Swift said in an Instagram story.

Exploring her past works, the Eras Tour will most likely include music from Swift's past "eras," including albums Fearless, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and the recently released Midnights.

Aside from Midnights, Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." A release date for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" has not yet been revealed. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.'

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Dates

March 17 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

March 18 - Glendale, AZ - State Farm Stadium

March 24 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

March 25 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

March 31 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

April 1 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

April 2 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

April 13 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

April 14 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

April 15 - Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

April 21 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

April 22 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

April 23- Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

April 29 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

April 30 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

May 5 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

May 6 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

May 7 - Nashville, TN - Nissan Stadium

May 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

May 13 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

May 19 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 20 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 21 - Foxborough, MA - Gillette Stadium

May 26 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 27 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

May 28 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

June 2 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

June 3 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

June 4- Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

June 9 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

June 10 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field

June 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium

June 17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Acrisure Stadium

June 23 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

June 24 - Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

June 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium

July 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium

July 7 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 8 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

July 14 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

July 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

July 22 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

July 23 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

July 28 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's Stadium

July 29 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's® Stadium

August 3 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

August 4 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

August 5 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

August 8 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

August 9 - Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium