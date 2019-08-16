Taylor Swift Releases Track List for Upcoming Album 'Lover'

Billboard reports that Taylor Swift has released the track list for her highly-anticipated upcoming album, "Lover." The album will be released August 23rd, and contains eighteen new songs -- including already-released "ME!", "You Need To Calm Down," and "The Archer."

"There are so many ways in which this album feels like a new beginning," Swift said in an interview with Vogue. "This album is really a love letter to love, in all of its maddening, passionate, exciting, enchanting, horrific, tragic, wonderful glory."

Read the track list below.

Taylor Swift has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide. She has ten Grammys and one Emmy, and she will star in the film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber's "Cats" this December.

Lover Track List

1. I Forgot That You Existed

2. Cruel Summer

3. Lover

4. The Man

5. The Archer

6. I Think He Knows

7. Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince

8. Paper Rings

9. Cornelia Street

10. Death By a Thousand Cuts

11. London Boy

12. Soon You'll Get Better (feat. Dixie Chicks)

13. False God

14. You Need to Calm Down

15. Afterglow

16. ME! (feat. Brendon Urie)

17. It's Nice to Have a Friend

18. Daylight

