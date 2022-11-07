Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Taylor Swift Releases 'Anti-Hero' Remix Featuring Bleachers

The sing will be available until 11:59pm ET on November 7, 2022.

Nov. 07, 2022  

Taylor Swift has released a remix of "Anti-Hero" featuring Bleachers. The song will be available exclusively here until 11:59pm ET on November 7, 2022.

The track is off her recent album "Midnights," which was released on Friday, October 21. Bleachers is fronted by Jack Antonoff, who co-produced "Midnights" with Swift.

Swift also premiered the "Anti-Hero" music video upon the album's release. Watch the "Anti-Hero" music video and listen to the album here.

Swift recently released the music video for "Bejeweled" here. The music video also featured Laura Dern, Jack Antonoff, Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim, Pat McGrath, and Dita Von Teese. The visual also featured several nods to Swift's past work, including "folklore," "Reputation," and more.

Swift originally announced the new album at the MTV Video Music Awards. In a post to her Instagram Swift shared that the album is "a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams. The floors we pace and the demons we face."

Swift recently released "This Love (Taylor's Version)" and "Wildest Dream (Taylor's Version)" from her upcoming "1989 (Taylor's Version)." A release date for "1989 (Taylor's Version)" has not yet been revealed. The hit album includes singles "Shake It Off," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and "Style."

The release is part of Swift's current efforts to re-record her music catalogue in order to own her own masters. In November, Swift released her version of "Red." "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" was released to universal acclaim in April of 2021. Swift also released her version of "Wildest Dreams" from 1989, however, there is no set date for the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)".

Swift recently won a Grammy Award for Album of the Year for her record-breaking LP "Folklore". The album was surprise released in July of 2020. Swift continued to released another surprise album, "Evermore", in December of 2020.

Taylor Swift holds the record for the most Billboard Music Award wins, with 23. In 2018, her massive Reputation Stadium Tour made history as the highest-grossing U.S. tour ever, according to Billboard Boxscore. Swift has achieved nine No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart - all with her previous five studio albums. Her album, 2017's Billboard 200 #1 reputation, sold 1.22 million copies in its first week in the U.S., making Swift the only artist to have four consecutive million-selling release weeks in Nielsen Music history.



