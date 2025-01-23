Taylor Rae Shares 'Maybe I’m The Villain' Single From New Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Austin based singer/songwriter Taylor Rae has announced her new album The Void will release on April 18th. The anticipated follow-up to her acclaimed 2021 debut Mad Twenties, The Void is an immersive and wildly eclectic album that both confirms Rae's status as an Americana A-lister as well as reaches far beyond the genre's borders.

She has also unveiled the first peak at the new album with the heavy-hitting alt-tinged juggernaut “Maybe I’m The Villain,” a self-reflective track that strives to view things through the opposite lens.

"The concept for this song came while I was quarreling with someone, and for the life of me, I just could not see their side,” said Rae. “Then it dawned on me that when we have opposing thoughts with others, it is likely they view us as the villain of the story. From there, I was then inspired to tie it into the very light topic of Intergenerational Trauma. This story became about my family history. Over the course of my twenties I spent so much time in therapy uncovering patterns and learning how to break generational cycles, but it has proved to be a nearly impossible task. There are times when I genuinely scare myself after reflecting on my own past behaviors and decisions, because they remind me of exactly what I’ve been trying to avoid doing and/or being for so long. This is a deeply self-reflective song that explores the result of having been hurt by the people around you, and how if you’re not careful, you just regurgitate it onto others, and even yourself. Every song on The Void portrays a different thing I’ve had to get comfortable with being uncomfortable with."

Hailed by No Depression as "a singer fully in command of her vocal gifts and a songwriter who enfolds her lyric sensibility in haunting musical sketches," Rae has spent years touring behind her career-launching debut, driving herself from show to show, watching America unfold outside the car windshield. While crisscrossing the country and playing over 200 gigs a year, including supporting artists such as Sierra Hull, Pokey LaFarge, The Head and the Heart, John Craigie, Band of Heathens, and The Brothers Comatose, she watched Mad Twenties become a national hit. The record wound up spending more than 30 weeks on the Americana Radio charts. No other independently-released album enjoyed a longer stay on the Americana charts.

Now with her sophomore release, Rae takes her eyes off the road and turns her attention inward. Filled with the most personal songs of her career, The Void is a sharply-written record that celebrates the contradictory and complementary parts of the human experience, exploring life's dark corners — from breakups to intergenerational trauma — with a colorful mix of roadhouse roots-rock, modern-day folk, alternative music, blues, and analog Americana. Anchored by a songwriting style that explores the uncharted spaces between genres, she took inspiration from the roots of American music while also maintaining a modern edge.

Produced by Grammy-winner Eric Krasno (Soulive, Lettuce, Tedeschi Trucks Band) and recorded out of his studio in Pasadena, The Void features songs that are vulnerable, self-examinations rooted in loss and heartbreak, while others are celebrations of new love. Together, they explore the contrasts that have filled Rae’s life of late: darkness and light, chaos and balance, closed doors and new beginnings. Some songs were built around live-in-the-studio performances that showcased her strength as a stage performer. Others were recorded layer by layer. The result is a stunning blend of cinematic slow-burners, self-empowerment anthems, raw stripped-down field recordings, bluegrass-inspired barn-burners, and even the occasional reggae rhythm.

"The main theme is introspection," Rae continues. "The past four years have been such a trying time with constant change. Sometimes it felt like I was staring into the void, and I decided to document the moment by writing these songs."

As the sound fades into the ether, we're reminded that the road goes on forever, shuttling us from the past toward whatever future lies ahead. The Void is the soundtrack to that unending journey, whipped into existence by a singer/songwriter who's dedicated to the long haul.

Tour Dates:

01/24 - Edinburgh, UK @ Cabaret Voltaire*

01/25 - Sheffield, UK @ 290 Albert Road*

01/26 - Manchester, UK @ Night & Day Cafe*

01/27 - Birmingham, UK @ Hare & Hounds*

02/01 - Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk*

02/02 - Hamburg, DE @ HÄKKEN*

02/03 - Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA*

02/05 - Stockholm, SE @ Bar Brooklyn*

02/14 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

*supporting John Craigie

Photo credit: Barbara FG

Comments