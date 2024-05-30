Tayler Holder Releases Country Trap Single 'Nothin' But Neon'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Most Followed Country Music Artist on TikTok, Country Music Singer-Songwriter Tayler Holder, comes back with a bit of a twist with a country trap song in the hope of a summer banger.

“I wrote ‘Nothin’ But Neon’ with Jared Keim and Travis Wood and we dove deep into what it feels like when guys go through a breakup. What we discovered was a lot of us cope in the wrong ways with distraction. This song follows what some of us do when following those bad distractions to try to process heartache! Hope this song will be an anthem this summer for anyone going through a breakup,” says the Country heartthrob.

Co-writer Travis Wood currently has two singles climbing the Billboard Country Airplay chart –Parmalee’s “Girl In Mine” and Kassi Ashton’s “Drive You Out Of My Mind.” He made the move to Nashville and in 2019, signed a publishing deal with Creative Nation and has had cuts and releases by Morgan Wallen, Jake Owen, Jordan Davis, Corey Kent, Matt Stell, Scotty McCreery, and more. The other writer, Jared Keim is the co-writer of “Pretty Little Poison” which is sung by Warren Zeiders. The song was number one on the Billboard Airplay Country Music Chart.

‘Nothin’But Neon’ is coming off the back of the successful singles “Someone You Knew” and “Climb My Way to Heaven,” a duet with Christian Music juggernaut Cory Asbury.

Holder is also excited to announce appearances at the upcoming CMAFest 2024:

June 5th: HOLY! WATER Performance

June 6th: Criag Campbell Cornhole

Nashville Universe Signing Booth

June 7th: Country Goes Global Performance

CreatiVets Signing Booth

Nashville Universe and Music With A Mission

June 8th: Good Molecules Reverb Stage at BridgestoneArena.

CMA Booth Signing

Holder who has had an exciting entry into the country music scene with a lot of accolades has been enjoying the light shown of acceptance within the space. He has amassed over 30 million plus fans across all his social media platforms, on his ride into his country music journey. Holder, fresh in the industry has transitioned as an influencer seamlessly to a budding country music star. “I am very thankful that I have been welcomed by the Nashville Community and industry alike. I am humbled every day for the continued support, and I want to keep on bringing the best I have for the people that have championed me.”

Speaking of accolades, PEOPLE MAGAZINE boasts, “Holder gives listeners a taste of the sound that just might infiltrate the Nashville music scene very soon. But as impressive as his voice is, it may be his vulnerability that will make him downright irresistible to an audience craving a brand-new male superstar.”

Outside of music, many may know Holder from his viral success on TikTok where he has nearly 20 million followers. Growing up outside of Dallas in a small town called Alvarado, TX. Tayler Holder has always been an entertainer. At the age of 3 Tayler began racing and competing in motocross, a passion that Tayler still holds to this day, but now more of a hobby than a profession. After finishing High School via homeschooling Tayler moved out to California to follow his dreams to be an entertainer, and started to create content for Instagram and Musical.ly, quickly growing his popularity on the platforms with his viral lip sync videos as well as his daily lifestyle content. Soon after that Tayler branched out into the world of acting with the online series DIRT where Tayler played the main character Luke who deals with love, and addiction as well as tapping into Tayler’s first love in motocross. After joining TikTok, Tayler quickly grew to millions of followers on the platform, continuing to create viral content. Today, Tayler Holder continues to create lifestyle content for his fans on social media, but he is now focusing most of his energy on his music career as things are quickly taking off for this talented singer-songwriter. Stay tuned to Tayler’s socials below for more updates on releases as well as upcoming tour dates.

Tour Dates:

April 20th. Pirate Fest Greenville,NC

June 8th CMAFestival NashvilleTN

June 15th TailgateN Tallboys Bloomington,IL

June 16th CountrySummer Music Festival Santa Rosa,CA

June 28th Greeley Stampede Greeley,CO

July 3rd ToyotaSummer Concert Series Del Mar, CA

July 5th RedRiver Valley Fair WestFargo, ND

July 11th CountryBoom WestSalem, WI

August 8th Crossroads 41 Oshkosh,WI

August 10th Ashley For The Arts Arcadia,WI

August 14th Iowa State Fair DesMoines, IA

August 23rd Country Summer Showdown Moscow ID

August 31st Nebraska State Fair GrandIsland, NE

September 13th Rise Up Foundation McHenry, IL

September 21st Coastal Country Jam LongBeach, CA

Comments