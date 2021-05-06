Taste of Country Premieres Craig Campbell's 'Good Things Come To Those Who Drink' Video

Craig Campbell recently released his rowdy "Good Things Come To Those Who Drink" tune, and today massive music fan site Taste of Country premiered the corresponding music video. The clip was directed by Ben Boutwell for Creatwell/Lone Valley and shot at The Ranch Concert Hall in Ft. Myers. View the Taste of Country premiere below.

"The video was so much fun to film," Craig told Taste of Country. "We had the concept of tying in a dance with a TikTok challenge and shout out to my team, we put the wheels in motion and made it all happen...If this video don't make you wanna get out a tear up some rugs, I don't know what will!"

Western wear model/social media influencer Holly Stocks is featured in the "Good Things Come To Those Who Drink" video, and the TikTok BottlePop Challenge she and Craig recently announced is currently in full swing.Fans hold two beer bottles in one hand and skillfully pop one open with the heel of their boot, and then post the video on TikTok. Check it out HERE or on his TikTok.

The fun song, written by Craig with Mark Holman and James McNair, is available at all streaming services on Grindstone Records and can be heard HERE.