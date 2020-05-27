Tank and The Bangas Debuts New Single 'For Andre' to Celebrate Andre 3000's Birthday

To celebrate André 3000's birthday, Grammy-nominated band Tank and The Bangas debuts a new single, "For André," today via Verve Forecast. "We love André 3000. We love Outkast. André has culturally shaped hip-hop in a very unique way from his clothing to his cadence. Tank fell in love with him along with the rest of the world a long time ago. For his birthday, we all thought an ode to him would be the perfect gift," the band notes.

Listen below!

Tank and The Bangas unanimously won NPR's Tiny Desk contest with "Quick," a riotous single they released in 2017, about which Bob Boilen proclaimed, "This band combines R&B with hip-hop's poetry and rollercoaster storytelling, with a flair and alchemy that could only come from New Orleans."

Since 2017, the band has toured non-stop, selling out venues both stateside and abroad including festival appearances at Coachella, Bonnaroo, Newport Jazz Festival and more. The group was included on Rolling Stone's list of the "10 Artists You Need To Know," calling them, "A secular church experience, with freewheeling improvisational chops and positive vibes," while lead-singer and frontwoman Tarriona "Tank" Ball was featured in the September, 2019 issue of Vogue and the November, 2019 issue of Essence. Last year, the band released their major label debut, Green Balloon, via Verve Forecast to widespread critical praise and capped off a monumental year with a Grammy-nomination for "Best New Artist."

Tank and The Bangas are Ball, Norman Spence (keys), Joshua Johnson (drums) and Albert Allenback (alto saxophone, flute).

Photo credit: Ingrid Williams

