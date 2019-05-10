Tamino Shares Live EP, Announces First Ever North American Tour

Tamino is pleased to release a new live EP. Live At Ancienne Belgique is streaming now, and has been released by Arts & Crafts/Communion. Tamino's new four track EP was recorded across Tamino's three sell-out Brussels shows in late 2018, and includes a stunning cover of "Seasons" by Chris Cornell. The EP also features Radiohead's Colin Greenwood, playing bass on "Indigo Night" and "So It Goes".

Tamino: "On the first of the three nights, I tried out a Chris Cornell cover ("Seasons") in the encore. It's a beautiful song that meant a lot for me when I was a teenager (and it still does). I hope I did the song and its writer justice.

"The Ancienne Belgique shows meant a lot to me. We'd been touring non-stop, and it felt wonderful to be back in our home country playing three shows in one of the most beautiful venues of Belgium. I couldn't have imagined a better way to present my debut album, and am grateful for everyone who was there."

Tamino has also announced his debut North American tour, which includes stops in many cities for the first time ever. Tickets are on sale now, see tour dates below:

7/2 - Montreal, QC - L'Astral (Montreal Jazz Fest) - Link

9/11 - Brooklyn, NY - National Sawdust - Link

9/17 - Toronto, ON - The Drake Underground - Link

9/18 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern - Link

9/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Moroccan Lounge - Link

9/22 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel - Link

2018 proved a breakthrough year for the young musician of Belgian, Lebanese and Egyptian descent, but 2019 has already continued building on that momentum and promises so much more is to come. From steady word of mouth support across Belgium, Tamino's music did what all good music has a habit of doing, spreading far beyond his hometown roots, buoyed by some exquisite live performances and new fans sharing his recordings with anyone willing to listen. France and Germany have soon taken Tamino's debut album Amir to their hearts, and the UK is now seemingly succumbing to its broad appeal too, with a recent sell-out show at London's EartHproving an extremely hot ticket. Following several standout shows at SXSW this March, Tamino will now embark on his first North American tour this September.

At the heart of what Tamino does is what the best artists have been putting into their music since time began; heart and soul. If there are countless lovelorn male singer-songwriters plying their trade right now with radio-friendly songs of unrequited love and unexpected loss, there is something altogether more otherworldly and beautifully obtuse about the sheer atmosphere and delivery of Tamino's songs on similar themes. His voice, at one moment sweetly crooning at the next displaying a blistering and flawless falsetto showing off his breath-taking three-octave range. As influenced by the long-standing greats of classical music as he is of any contemporary peers of both Eastern and Western origin, Tamino has that innate ability to harness his inspiration into something truly special and operating far left ofcenter.

Friend and fan Colin Greenwood (Radiohead), who spent a few days recording bass on assorted Amir tracks, appears alongside Tamino at these Ancienne Belgiqueshow recordings, including "Indigo Night" which is streaming here today.

Following his debut shows in the US at SXSW in Austin, Texas earlier this month ("The promise was bigger than I ever imagined" - NPR) the word on Tamino and his brooding sounds continue to find new ears, all wanting to keep their deeply personal discovery a secret, yet tell the world what they're missing. It's a tactic that's proved very fruitful for the young artist, and 2019 is looking likely to be the year that Tamino and his record Amir will become a secret no more.





