Tamera Returns With Afrobeat Influenced New Single 'Wickedest'

Today, UK, genre-bending R&B artist Tamera returns with the undeniably infectious and sultry new single "Wickedest." Click HERE to listen.

Embracing her raw female energy, "Wickedest" is an effortless blend of R&B vocals with West African percussion and seductive guitar licks. The track sees her teaming up with producer P2J (WizKid, Beyonce, Snoh Aalegra).

Speaking on the single, Tamera says: "'Wickedest' is about embracing my sexual energy as a female. Finding strength in being able to love and be intimate with who you please and feeling liberated in doing so. It's a flirtatious conversation with someone I like and lust. Almost teasing them because I know when it goes down I will not disappoint but also making it clear that I demand the same time and work in return."

Tamera first emerged with her breakout single in 2020, "Flipside," which saw her dubbed a coveted "New Name" by Annie Mac, playlisted at BBC 1Xtra and supported by DJ Target, Nadia Jae, Schon, Hunger, Dummy, PAPER,GRM Daily and more. With only a handful of releases under her belt, Tamera has quickly become one of the UK's most exciting new talents. Her debut "Romeo" and follow up "Don't Phone" garnered attention from the likes of NYLON, Complex, MILK, PAPER, i-D and many more. At the end of 2020, she was recognized by Amazon Music UK as a 'Ones To Watch' alongside the likes of Pa Salieu, Bree Runway, Ivorian Doll, Griff, Girl In Red and more.

Stay tuned for more music and news soon.

With grandparents each originating from different countries (St Lucia, Nigeria, England and Greece), Tamera's touch points have always been a melting pot that over the past few years she's been busy blending and pushing barriers - prioritizing making music that feels genuine to her.

Growing up outside of London, in a small town called Gravesend in Kent, Tamera was surrounded and uplifted by the powerful women in her life. With a mum who was constantly singing and playing music around the house from Beyoncé to Alicia Keys, and a grandma who was the minister at their church, as a child Tamera was often called on to start hymns in the service. From the poems she used to write as a child before she learnt how to write songs, to the music you hear from her today, Tamera's greatest inspiration is her own lived experience and that of others. Harvesting and absorbing the stories and emotions of those around her, there's a deep empathy to her lyricism and a fluidity to her voice that reveals this.

Listen here: