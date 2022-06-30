Talkless Shares New Single 'Talking To Myself'

Brazilian-American artist Talkless takes us on a mental spiral with his new alternative rock anthem "Talking To Myself," out today via Uncomfortable Records.

Bred with sounds inspired by early 80s and 00s grunge, the track showers listeners with jangly guitar riffs and a distorted, yet smooth chorus that echoes the pitfalls of overthinking and the struggle in putting on a front for others. "Talking To Myself" is also accompanied by a VHS home-movie styled lyric video.

In speaking about how the song came about, Talkless shares, "I was watching Guy Ritchie's film Snatch and the aesthetics and characters in the movie brought me back to the era of The Smiths and the next thing I know, I'm in the studio making 'Talking To Myself.'"

On "Talking To Myself," Talkess once again showcases his knack of taking classic elements to reinvigorating heights while driving listeners into the darkest and most vulnerable corners of our own psyche. The track is the latest release from Talkless following previous offerings "Mind Games" with Marwang, "Why," and debut single "While I'm In It" which have been quickly adding to his more than 1.1 million global streams as he uses his music as an opportunity to speak on personal yet relatable topics.

Garnering media support from the likes of Apple Music's The Travis Mills Show, Flaunt, Spindle Magazine, and The Luna Collective among others, the young rising artist has been quickly making waves for his ability to pull on nostalgic heartstrings by incorporating early aughts rock into his sound.

Hailing from the cultural hodgepodge of Broward County, Florida, Talkless is both a musician and tattoo artist who uses his work as a creative outlet to dissect some of the most complex and intricate topics of mental health, heartbreak, modern romance, and anti-authority. When it comes to his art and music, there aren't any boundaries. In an interview with Flaunt, he shares, "If you know who you are and what you like, then nothing else really matters."

This is just the beginning for Talkless who is gearing up to release much more new music - details coming soon!

Watch the new lyric video here: