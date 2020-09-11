TWRP Release 'Need Each Other' Single

The song is a laid back dreamy piano-focused funk track.

Canada's TWRP have released their groovy new single "Need Each Other" featuring the Oakland-based electro-funk trio, Planet Booty. The song is a laid back dreamy piano-focused funk track that emphasizes the importance of togetherness during trying times. Splicing together influences from R&B greats like D'Angelo and George Benson, TWRP weaves odd time signatures with intensely swung grooves while declaring that when the pressures and challenges of life become overwhelming, it's necessary to depend on the love and support of one another to make it through.

"Need Each Other" is the follow-up to "Only the Best"; a similarly optimistic song that Pop Wrapped described as reminding listeners "that such love and patience is what helps make the world a positive and happy place and that society as a whole would greatly benefit from us all listening to our mothers, and following in their footsteps - at least in terms of their showing others kindness - a little more." The East said the song is "Full of disco rhythms and massive synthesizer solos that... slides some surprising sentimentality in between the riffs."

Both tracks are the appetizer for the main course: Over the Top - TWRP's new full album due out on September 25th. Rich vintage synthesizers, shred guitar, and driving disco rhythms all find their place in the music - and despite an air of levity in its delivery, real themes of change, perseverance, and gratitude permeate the album. With an attitude of playfulness and honesty in the music, Over The Top seems to say that now more than ever it's important to find the humor and enjoyment through life's challenges.

Consisting of members Doctor Sung (keys & vocals), Lord Phobos (guitar), Commander Meouch (bass), and Havve Hogan (drums), TWRP's on-stage personas are matched evenly by their outrageous appearance, as they don colourful costumes straight out of a comic book from the 1980s. The dynamic between these four characters (and best friends), combined with the optimism of their music, has taken TWRP from humble beginnings on Canada's east coast, to expanding their internet-gained fan base from ongoing work with an eclectic mix of collaborators such as famous astronaut Colonel Chris Hadfield, YouTube-famed music producer and multi-instrumentalist Andrew Huang, and Billboard-topping comedy music stars Ninja Sex Party and Starbomb. TWRP has toured the US and Canada extensively for years, performed on Late Night with Conan O'Brien in 2018, and broadened their reach internationally in 2019 with tours in the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

