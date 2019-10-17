TULIP Announces European Tour with Tarja

Female-fronted Symphonic groove metal band, TULIP, have announced a European tour with Finnish heavy metal singer-songwriter TARJA. The tour begins on April 9th in Haarlem, Netherlands. In recent months, through relentless efforts and determination, Tulip's debut music videos have gained momentum throughout the world, with 10's of thousands of views, resulting in the signing to a worldwide booking agency, and their successful debut tour supporting Swedish melodic-metal outfit Evergrey this past summer. Stay tuned for news on their full-length release coming early 2020.

TULIP Tour Dates with TARJA:

April 9th - Haarlem, Netherlands

April 10th - Nijmegen, Netherlands

April 11th - Herford, Germany

April 13th - Mannheim, Germany

April 14th - Bochum, Germany

April 15th - Hamburg, Germany

April 17th - Berlin, Germany

April 18th - Leipzig, Germany

April 19th - Nuremberg, Germany

April 21st - Munich, Germany

April 22nd - Vienna, Austria

April 23rd - Lyss, Switzerland

A band following no stereotypes. A lineup with no limitations. Texan based 'Tulip' deliver their own taste of symphonic metal, spearheaded by ex-professional opera vocalist Ashleigh Semkiw, and Colin Parrish on guitar.

Having only emerged in September 2018, the members of Tulip are no stranger to the music scene, having performed for a decade worldwide in their respective past acts; Ashleigh in professional opera, Brandon with ONI throughout Europe alongside the likes of Children of Bodom and Lamb Of God, Ryan sessioning across USA and Canada, and co-lead member Colin having performed across a plethora of recordings and live shows.





