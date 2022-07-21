Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TRY 'Chapter One (Remixes)' EP Ft. Couros & Killah Priest Sets Release

The remixes will be released on Friday, July 22.

Jul. 21, 2022  

Last month, Grammy-nominated DJ, producer, director, and songwriter Sam i (Sam Spiegel, formerly of hip-hop duo N.A.S.A.) and Nashville production and songwriting vanguard Shmuck the Loyal unveiled their new collaborative project TRY with Chapter One of their debut LP featuring EARTHGANG, Camden, and Miette Hope.

On Friday (7/22), they'll share a collection of remixes of those tracks, including a sun-soaked version of "End of Times," courtesy of Couros, and the duo's own rework, "Aphrodite Part II," featuring legendary Brooklyn MC and Wu-Tang Clan affiliate, Killah Priest. Ahead of the release, today, TRY shares a sneak peak with "Silence (Redux)," as Sam and Shmuck turn the original's infectious house rhythms into a hazy, lo-fi hip-hop excursion.

A project meant to provide uplift and optimism born from an inspiring and terrifying time, TRY chooses the path of light, acknowledging the flaws of the world while choosing to find the beauty of the human experience.

"We wanted to make something that sounded timeless, and we figured that out as we went along - music that provided a visceral energy," explains Shmuck. The result is a sonically diverse album - spanning gorgeous 2step, the clattering bombast of trap, house music's insistent pulse, and the starry-eyed outlook of synth-pop. "We have very eclectic taste, and the record reflects that," says Sam.

With two more chapters planned for release over the next year, the entire project features an impressively varied roster of musical and artistic collaborators giving extra juice to the duo's impossible-to-pin-down sound, bringing nothing but energy and a positive glow to match. All artwork and visualizers are overseen by creative director Cédric Hervet, who frequently operated in the same role for Daft Punk.

Listen to the first remix here:

