THE VEGABONDS Release New Live EP

The Nashville-based alternative southern rock band - THE VEGABONDS - are releasing The Vegabonds Live from West End Sound a live EP recorded on May 22, 2020 in Atlanta, GA during their first full-band live stream during the pandemic lockdown. After a two-month quarantine, this marked the first time the quintet was able to play together, making it the longest span of time, the band had gone in a decade, without playing a show or even being in the same room together.



The band streamed and recorded from the West End Sound studio which happens to be owned by Tom Tapley, who also produced V, the band's last studio album. This marks the first new music from The Vegabonds since their "Colorado Evergreen" single was released in summer of 2019. V was released in early 2019, via Blue Élan Records, to much critical acclaim.

This livestream was a new experience for the band. Recorded live with non-stop music throughout, the event garnered over 50,000 views that weekend and was broadcast live on over 40 different Facebook pages from venues and promotion companies that have worked with the band over the years.



"We played for two hours and decided to use songs that showcased how the band played live with jams and intros that have never been heard anywhere but at a live show. Including a cover of "Atlantic City" which has been a fan favorite at only live shows over the past decade and has yet to be recorded in any fashion," explained the band.



The band spent much of 2020 preparing for a new album while also taking time at home with family. The new album will be released later this year with Tom Tapley behind the production once again.



The Alabama-born, Tennessee-bred Southern rock band, The Vegabonds got their start in Alabama, after meeting while attending Auburn University in 2009 and playing the college circuit across the Southeastern United States. Their popularity quickly burgeoned to the point where they found their fans singing along word-for-word to their first hits like "Georgia Fire" and "Shaky Hands." From Ole Miss to South Carolina, students buzzed about The Vegabonds authentic sound and their seemingly effortless ability to bring the house down. Through word of mouth, the group's fan base rapidly grew, and the guys learned they had something distinctive with their eclectic mix of Southern Rock, Country, and earnest songwriting. Their DIY efforts delivered three full-length albums and an EP before partnering with Blue Élan Records.



With a sound reminiscent of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers mixed with the grit and twang of the Allman Brothers Band, The Vegabonds deliver a sensational performance with powerhouse guitar riffs and impactful songwriting, night after night. Their hard work and unbridled talents have not gone unnoticed; the group has opened for such notable acts as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Blackberry Smoke, and the late Gregg Allman and delivered rousing performances at festivals like Peach Festival, Sweetwater 420, Magnolia Fest, Sunfest and Taste of Randolph. In addition to countless dates throughout the Southeast, the band has toured Europe three times, played multiple dates in Canada and have visited every corner of the US.



A group of five musicians with myriad influences between them, The Vegabonds are fronted by lead vocalist and songwriter Daniel Allen, with Richard Forehand (lead guitar/vocals), Paul Bruens (bass), Beau Cooper (keys/vocals), and Bryan Harris (drums) rounding out the quintet.