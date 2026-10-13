THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT to Play Halloween Shows Oct. 30-31

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THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT will bring its genre-blurring sound and immersive live performances to The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, for two Halloween shows on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31, 2026.

The Colorado-bred six-piece's two-night run is part of the band's newly announced Just Keep Spinning Fall Tour 2026 and follows the band's three-night appearance at Hulaween, continuing the group's longstanding tradition of special holiday performances.

Event Info

The Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY

Friday, October 30th, 2026

Saturday, October 31st, 2026

Doors: 6:00pm | Show: 7:00pm

https://www.thecapitoltheatre.com/the-capitol-theatre/events/detail/the-string-cheese-incident

About The String Cheese Incident

The past three decades have written a story packed full of surreal experiences, epic moments, groundbreaking involvement and huge accomplishments. The String Cheese Incident has been recognized for their commitment to musical creativity and integrity, their community spirit, philanthropic endeavors and their innovative approach to the business of music.

Since their growth first gained momentum in the 1990s, SCI has carved out a completely unique approach to the music business, putting their music and their fans first. That commitment extends to their live performances, where the band's special guests, collaborations, annual events and holiday shows have helped redefine the concert experience and earn them a reputation as live music innovators.

About The Capitol Theatre

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 10 Hrs 32 Min 10 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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