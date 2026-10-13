THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT to Play Halloween Shows Oct. 30-31
The Colorado-based band will bring their genre-blurring sound and immersive live performances to the historic Port Chester venue.
THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT will bring its genre-blurring sound and immersive live performances to The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, for two Halloween shows on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31, 2026.
The Colorado-bred six-piece's two-night run is part of the band's newly announced Just Keep Spinning Fall Tour 2026 and follows the band's three-night appearance at Hulaween, continuing the group's longstanding tradition of special holiday performances.
Event Info
The Capitol Theatre | Port Chester, NY
Friday, October 30th, 2026
Saturday, October 31st, 2026
Doors: 6:00pm | Show: 7:00pm
https://www.thecapitoltheatre.com/the-capitol-theatre/events/detail/the-string-cheese-incident
About The String Cheese Incident
The past three decades have written a story packed full of surreal experiences, epic moments, groundbreaking involvement and huge accomplishments. The String Cheese Incident has been recognized for their commitment to musical creativity and integrity, their community spirit, philanthropic endeavors and their innovative approach to the business of music.
Since their growth first gained momentum in the 1990s, SCI has carved out a completely unique approach to the music business, putting their music and their fans first. That commitment extends to their live performances, where the band's special guests, collaborations, annual events and holiday shows have helped redefine the concert experience and earn them a reputation as live music innovators.
About The Capitol Theatre
Designed by celebrated architect Thomas Lamb in 1926 and listed in The National Register of Historic Places, The Capitol Theatre is located 30 miles from NYC, accessible via I-95 and the Port Chester Metro-North train station. The 2,000-capacity theater, known as 'the original rock palace,' showcased legends such as Traffic, the Grateful Dead, Black Sabbath, Chuck Berry, David Bowie, Janis Joplin, Pink Floyd, and The Rolling Stones. Jerry Garcia called it one of his two favorite venues in the USA. In 2012, The Capitol Theatre underwent a major renovation under the guidance of music entrepreneur Peter Shapiro. Since then, it has hosted major performers including Bob Dylan, Phil Lesh, Ringo Starr, Joan Baez, Skrillex, Bonnie Raitt, Snoop Dogg, Kacey Musgraves, The Strokes, Tom Petty, Cyndi Lauper, and Willie Nelson, as well as comedians like Kevin Hart and Amy Schumer. The New York Times raves: 'A rock theater that looks and sounds as good as The Capitol is something to celebrate.' The Capitol Theatre also hosts private and corporate events from benefit concerts, film shoots and Bar Mitzvahs to one of a kind weddings and celebrations.
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