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WINTERWONDERGRASS to Celebrate Decade in Steamboat With THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT

THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT returns to Steamboat for the first time since 2002 to headline the independent music festival.

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WinterWonderGrass will return to Steamboat Springs, Colorado March 5-7, 2027 for its 10th year in the mountain town, with THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT headlining the festival's lineup. The band will return to Steamboat for the first time since 2002, marking its first-ever WinterWonderGrass appearance.

In a world where few independent festivals remain, WinterWonderGrass prides itself on being one of the best. For fourteen years, WinterWonderGrass has prioritized the community and the experience by curating simple and authentic gatherings for the adventurous spirit.

'Ten years of WinterWonderGrass in Steamboat feel like they've gone by in a blink. This community welcomed us from day one, and we've celebrated incredible artists like Billy Strings, Trampled by Turtles, Margo Price and many more through sunny skies and whiteouts, from hot springs to deep powder—because there's simply nothing like music in a blizzard. We're grateful for the spirit of Steamboat and remain committed to honoring the community that has made this journey possible.' — Scotty Stoughton, Founder, WinterWonderGrass

This year's lineup brings together a first time headliner, longtime favorites and emerging artists, staying true to the festival's independent roots. Festival headliners include The String Cheese Incident, Trampled by Turtles, and Kitchen Dwellers. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. Visit https://winterwondergrass.com/steamboat for all news and up to date information.

'It's going to be great getting back to Steamboat. It'll be our first incident there since 2002 with James Brown. The WinterWonderGrass lineup looks awesome!' -Bill Nershi, The String Cheese Incident

Over the years, WinterWonderGrass has earned a reputation throughout the Americana, bluegrass, and roots communities as a tastemaker with a knack for discovering emerging talent and bringing artists to the forefront before they break through.

2027 WinterWonderGrass Steamboat Lineup

The String Cheese Incident

Trampled by Turtles

Kitchen Dwellers

Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country

Hayes Carll

Jerry Douglas Band

Lindsay Lou

Magoo

Shadowgrass

The Brothers Comatose

Bronwyn

Pickin on the Dead ft. Rob Eaton

BoomBox

WinterWonderWomen

Johnny Mullenax

Dug

Silas Herman

Ben Chapman

Water Tower

Tray Wellington

Broken Compass Bluegrass

65 North Pickers

Heads All Empty

Jay Roemer Band

Liver Down the River

The Flattops

Free All-Ages Show

A free all-ages show will be held Wednesday, October 7 at the Snow Bowl in Steamboat.

Photo Credit: Jesse Faatz


Photo Credit: Jesse Faatz | Download High-res
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