THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT Sets Just Keep Spinning Fall Tour, Starts Oct 28

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THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT has announced an expansion of its JUST KEEP SPINNING TOUR with newly added fall dates. The Fall Tour will open October 28 at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ, before moving through the Midwest and into an extended multi-city run across California. The itinerary includes a three-night stand at Hulaween featuring the Warren Haynes Incident, two Halloween shows at The Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY, two nights at the Fox Theater in the Bay Area, and closing shows in the San Diego area.

For the fall tour, The String Cheese Incident is welcoming nonprofits HeadCount and Concerted along on the Just Keep Spinning Fall Tour. Through these organizations, SCI fans will have opportunities to make a difference and give back in their local communities. Concerted offers fans a unique opportunity to volunteer on local community service projects in exchange for a ticket to designated concerts.

For more than three decades, The String Cheese Incident has built a reputation as one of live music's most celebrated touring acts, creating unforgettable performances that blur the lines between rock, bluegrass, funk, electronic, jazz, and world music. More than a concert, every SCI show is a shared experience that brings together a vibrant community through improvisation, celebration, and genuine connection. At a time when opportunities to unplug and come together feel more meaningful than ever, the band's Fall Tour promises nights of musical exploration, collective energy, and the defining spirit that has made The String Cheese Incident a live institution.

Ticket on-sale schedule and a full list of tour dates can be found below. To purchase tickets and for all up to date information, visit stringcheeseincident.com.

Tickets are on sale per below timing:

ARTIST Presale: Wednesday, August 12 at 10:00AM LOCAL

On-Sale: Friday, August 14 at 10:00AM LOCAL

THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT - JUST KEEP SPINNING TOUR

Aug 11 - Cain Park Evans Amphitheater - Cleveland Heights, OH

Aug 12 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH

Aug 13 - Iroquois Amphitheater - Louisville, KY

Aug 14+15 - Campout in the Pines - Eau Claire, WI**

Sept 11-12 - Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater - Vail, CO

Sept 24-25 - The Moroccan Incident | Marrakech, Morocco

Oct 23-25 - Hulaween - Live Oak, FL

Oct 28 - Count Basie Center For The Arts - Red Bank, NJ

Oct 29 - Providence Performing Arts Center - Providence, RI

Oct 30-31 - The Capitol Theatre - Port Chester, NY

Nov 4 - The Fillmore - Detroit, MI

Nov 6 - The Factory - Chesterfield, MO

Nov 7 - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH

Dec 3 - Channel 24 - Sacramento, CA

Dec 4-5 - Fox Theater - Oakland, CA

Dec 6 - Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA

Dec 9 - House of Blues - Anaheim, CA

Dec 10 - The Wiltern - Los Angeles, CA

Dec 11-12 - The Sound - Del Mar, CA

About HeadCount

HeadCount is a national, nonpartisan organization that uses the power of music, culture, and community to turn fans into voters. The organization meets young people where they already are – at concerts, festivals, and online – to make it easy to register to vote, learn about elections, and take action. More information at www.headcount.org.

About Concerted

Concerted is a nonprofit organization that connects people who want to make a difference in their communities with opportunities to give back. In exchange for donating their time, Concerted gives volunteers free access to some of the most exciting experiences in their city. Give back. Get tickets.

More information at concerted.live.

Earlier this year, The String Cheese Incident, Pilgrimage of Sound, and Dayglo Presents announced The Moroccan Incident, an exclusive destination gathering taking place September 24–26, 2026, in Marrakech, Morocco.

Designed as an intimate Pilgrimage for the band's devoted community, The Moroccan Incident is more than a series of shows, it's an immersive experience blending live music, travel, and cultural exploration. The event will feature three full performances by The String Cheese Incident, set within one of the world's most enchanting and inspiring destinations. More info on The Moroccan Incident is available at themoroccanincident.com.

About The String Cheese Incident

Over the last three decades, SCI have built a devoted following on the strength of their kaleidoscopic musicality and commitment to leaving audiences awestruck. Known for an immersive live show that continually pushes into unexpected terrain, the Colorado-bred six-piece handles everything from bluegrass to dubstep to psychedelia with equal parts abandon and ingenuity.

stringcheeseincident.com

Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale Friday, August 14 at 10 a.m. local time, following an artist presale beginning Wednesday, August 12. THE STRING CHEESE INCIDENT will also welcome the nonprofits HeadCount and Concerted on the road, with Concerted offering fans the option to volunteer on local community service projects in exchange for concert tickets.

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