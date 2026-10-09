The Nershis Release SONGS FOR THE ROAD Album

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Bill, Jilian, and Lauren Nershi have released their new album Songs For The Road, out now via SCI Fidelity Records. The album features a number of close friends and acclaimed collaborators, including members of The String Cheese Incident, The Infamous Stringdusters, Ghost Town Drifters, and Terrapin Family Band.

What started out as a gift for their daughter Lauren Nershi became a gift for Bill and Jilian Nershi as well. The family wanted to record some songs that Lauren had written, and then realized that they had a few more offerings they all wanted to record together, which became an album by The Nershis. Heading into the studio, The Nershis called upon some great musician friends in the area to form what they call 'The Colorado Contingent.'

'We wanted our album to have that Colorado sound,' Jilian says. Bill and Jilian have been touring and recording for more than 30 years nationally and internationally alongside Jason Hann (percussion & drums, The String Cheese Incident) and Keith Moseley (bass, The String Cheese Incident), who joined The Nershis for Songs For The Road.

'Recording this album with my family and friends was a truly amazing experience,' says Bill Nershi. 'Mother, Father and daughter making an album together; that's a dream come true.'

'I'm so grateful that we get to make music we love with the people we love most,' adds Lauren Nershi. 'It's something we never take for granted. This album is a little piece of who we are as am family, and we're so excited for everyone to finally hear what we've been creating together.'

The Nershi's invited long time friends to join them on the album including Andy Hall (dobro, lap steel guitar, The Infamous Stringdusters), Chris Pandolfi (banjo, The Infamous Stringdusters) and Jeremy Garrett (fiddle, The Infamous Stringdusters). Their friend Oren Paisner (Ghost Town Drifters) adds in some sweet mandolin tracks, and Ross James (Terrapin Family Band), another great friend of international touring, joins the album on electric guitar. Bill's signature driving acoustic guitar, together with Jilian and Lauren's sweeping harmonies, creates a rich fabric that has become the sound of The Nershis. Songs For The Road displays the heart and soul of a family destined to create music together.

Album Details

SONGS FOR THE ROAD

SCI Fidelity Records

Release date: October 9, 2026

About The Nershis

The Nershis are a family of musicians and songwriters from the mountains of Colorado, including Bill Nershi, renowned guitarist, vocalist, songwriter and founding member of the genre-bending Colorado jamband The String Cheese Incident. Bill's wife and musical partner, Jilian Nershi (Honkytonk Homeslice), joins as a vocalist, guitarist and songwriter who has co-written many SCI favorites throughout their 30-year partnership. Shaped by a lifetime immersed in music, daughter Lauren Nershi enters the family trade to round out The Nershis, often leading the way on vocals, guitar and songwriting. Raised in such close proximity to a vibrant, musical community and constantly surrounded by working musicians, Lauren naturally grew a deep love for storytelling through songwriting as well. Living in a home where songs were as constant as conversation, she began by singing and playing various instruments alongside her parents.

The music of The Nershis showcases dynamic driving acoustic guitar and soaring three-part family-style vocal harmonies. Known for storytelling, writing original music and interpreting covers, the repertoire of The Nershis spans a wide variety of music appreciation including Colorado Country, Old Time, Americana, Roots, Tex-Mex, Bluegrass, Country and, of course, Classic Rock.

For more information on The Nershis, visit https://www.nershimusic.com/.

Photo Credit: Nicholas Stock



Photo Credit: Nicholas Stock

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