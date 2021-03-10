THE SILK WAR New Single 'Blue Hour' Out Today

Emerging New York City female-fronted rock band The Silk War has released their new single "Blue Hour" and announced their independent debut full-length album, Come Evening, will be out Friday, May 14th. Featuring glitchy drum machines giving way to an upbeat palm-muted riff before lead vocalist Alexandra Blair's hook rings out, "Blue Hour," named for the 10-minute twilight between night and day, is about staying up all night, often on a bender, and immersing in debauchery, whether alone or around others. To see the blue hour is to live in waiting; waiting for someone to make your life better because you don't know how. PRESS HERE to download/stream watch the official music video for "Blue Hour," directed by Hector Perez, below.

"Our new album Come Evening beckons the night, the darkness, a time of unknowing (not dissimilar to a pandemic) and urges the listener to find solace under its veil," shares the band. "Our new single 'Blue Hour,' in particular, which refers to the 10-minute moment of twilight between night and day (normally only seen for nefarious reasons), captures this idea by detailing the burden of waiting. In a time of waiting that is the pandemic, we are all waiting for things to go away, to come back, to find our true selves again. To see the Blue Hour is to live in waiting; waiting for someone to make your life better because you don't know how. We urge the listener and viewer of the music video for 'Blue Hour' to become aware of the self, in all of the anxiety, the depression, the waiting, because it all serves as a platform for the self. We embrace this darkness and we cannot wait for everyone to immerse themselves in it."

The Silk War soundtracks nighttime with their patented post-wave sound, threading together transmissions of nocturnal alternative, gothic electro, punk energy, and cinematic production. The electrifying five-piece band - Alexandra Blair [singer, lyricist], James Mullen [guitar, songwriter, producer], Angelo Miliano [keyboards], Josh O'Guinn [bass], and Andrew Mega [drums] - dive into the dark on Come Evening.

In 2017, serendipity brought Alexandra and James together. In between engineering for bands such as Nine Inch Nails and Interpol, James simultaneously formulated the concept of a band in his mind over the years. Introduced to Alexandra by a mutual friend, they unlocked immediate chemistry. Bonding over an inherent darkness, Sylvia Plath's diaries and The Bell Jar, the two were instantly glued together in the studio working on what would become The Silk War. Fusing together anesthetized synths with glassy guitars and shadowy ponderances, they unlocked a signature sound. The Silk War first teased their original music in 2019 with the release of "Velvet." After building buzz throughout NYC with packed shows at Baby's All Right, Mercury Lounge, The Vinyl Room at Soho House, and more, the quintet carefully tweaked and tinkered with what would become Come Evening.

The forthcoming album - produced, engineered, and mixed by James - is a thought-provoking 11-track collection inspired by the band's love for the arts and New York that touches upon deep topics ranging from bullying and self-worth to gun control and empowerment and so much more. Come Evening opens with the haunting "Little Souls" about sweeping the insignificant people, those filled with underserved entitlement and ego and don't add to humanity, under the rug. Hinging on a swinging piano offset by strings and sweeping guitar, "Barcelona" is about dating someone who loves to relive their past, making it impossible to build a future with them. Neon 80s-style synths wobble as a snappy riff cuts through the steady beat on "Slender Slander." The danceable shake belies a deeper meaning as the track takes on gun control, written in response to the Parkland School shooting. Previously released song "Velvet" is an anti-bullying anthem for the misunderstood, proving that, in time, to be different is to be extraordinary. Come Evening concludes with the somber acoustic sendoff of "Sylvia," written as a letter to Sylvia Plath asking for help, pleading to be understood. Album pre-order link coming soon.

In the end, The Silk War not only soundtracks the night, they amplify its voice on Come Evening. "This is music for the disaffected," shares James. "We're speaking to anyone who feels different or alienated." "It's okay to realize within this despair that even if things are seemingly unlivable, there will still be something better for you, somehow, someday," adds Alexandra. "The point of our music is to transcend those thoughts and realize you can get past them. The more scars the better."

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Hector Perez