TEKE::TEKE Unveil New Tour Dates, 'Mienai Iro' Lyric Video

Montreal-based, Japanese psych-rock group TEKE::TEKE has announced a string of North American tour dates beginning in June on the East Coast, including a show at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn before heading to the West Coast in July featuring dates in Seattle and Portland. Tickets and more information are available here.

They have also shared a new lyric video for “Mienai Iro (Radio Version),” one of six original new songs, alongside their fiery take on “Ezio’s Family,” on Assassin’s Creed: Shadows - Kage No Iro (Original Game Soundtrack), out now via Ubisoft Music. With vocalist and lyricist Maya Kuroki’s impressionistic lyrics translated atop sweeping cinematic gameplay footage adding additional emotional heft, “Mienai Iro” builds into a head-banging crescendo of hard-charging guitars, thunderous percussion, and soaring flute and horn melodies — a journey from shadowy calm to raw, unrestrained energy.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows - Kage No Iro (Original Game Soundtrack) finds TEKE::TEKE pulling off the astounding feat of honoring their idiosyncratic worldview while also fitting seamlessly into the Assassin’s Creed universe—and the result is a set of songs that will enrapture gamers and those listening to the album on its own alike, with a vinyl edition on the way. “This album helped us hone into the cinematic part of our band that has always been there, to focus on elements we already had and push them even further,” Pelletier explains. And it's in that experience that TEKE::TEKE fittingly tapped into shinobi-do, the philosophy of the shinobi that remains central to the game. “Train your mind. Develop patience,” Kuroki says. “It’s not for dominating the world, it’s for dominating the self.”

TEKE::TEKE Tour Dates

May 16 Chibougamau, QC @ Festival La Débâcle Musicale

May 17 Chibougamau, QC @ Festival La Débâcle Musicale

June 18 Kingston, NY @ Tubby's

June 19 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

June 20 Greenfield, MA @ Green River Festival

June 21 Saint-Casimir, QC @ Festival Commission B

July 3 Saguenay, QC @ La Noce Festival

July 12 Bellingham, WA @ North West Tune-Up Festival

July 13 Portland, OR @ Jack London Revue

July 15 Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom (McMenamin’s Elks Temple)

July 16 Seattle, WA @ Madame Lou's

July 18 Vancouver, BC @ Vancouver Folk Festival

July 19 Big River, SK @ Ness Creek Festival

About TEKE::TEKE:

TEKE::TEKE is a Montreal-based Japanese psych-rock group composed of guitarists Sei Nakauchi Pelletier & Hidetaka Yoneyama, bass player Mishka Stein, drummer Ian Lettre, flutist Yuki Isami, trombone player Etienne Lebel, and visual artist and vocalist Maya Kuroki. Featuring traditional Japanese instruments, flute and trombone alongside raging guitars and a pulsing rhythm section, TEKE::TEKE creates a sound reminiscent of 1960’s and 70’s era psychedelic Japanese soundtracks, with an experimental approach and a frenetic, modern twist. TEKE::TEKE will release an extended deluxe version of 2023’s Hagata later this summer.

Photo Credit: Sam Woywitka

