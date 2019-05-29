Synth Pop Quartet Ladytron Announce Additional US Tour Dates

Following a string of sold out West Coast shows earlier this year and the announcement of dates in New York, Boston, Montreal, and Toronto this fall, Ladytron expand their tour with newly announced dates in Chicago,Seattle, Portland, and Berkeley this December.



Ladytron are Helen Marnie, Reuben Wu, Mira Aroyo, and Daniel Hunt. The US December dates are in support of their eponymous sixth LP out February 15th that ended their 8-year hiatus. It entered the Billboard Dance/Electronic Album Chart at #13, earning them some of the best reviews of their career, many saying it was their best work since "The Witching Hour". Earlier this year, they've performed a set of enthusiastically-received shows on the West Coast, including CRSSD, San Diego and two sold out shows at LA's Fonda Theatre.

Two singles from Ladytron have been made into short films, The Animals, The Island and soon to come will be the short film for Tower of Glass.

Distilling twenty years of experimentation into one propulsive album, Ladytron's new LP again pushes the boundaries of electronic pop in invigorating directions with thirteen songs that explore the disquiet of our times. Loaded with their trademark analogue synths propelled by relentless rhythm, Ladytron is the band's most definitive work, a hypercharged album full of catchy hooks, rousing riffs, sweeping melodies, and thick textured harmonies that radiates a visceral urgency.

Ladytron Live Dates

10/02 NYC - Brooklyn Steel

10/03 Boston - Royale

10/04 Montreal - Le SAT

10/05 Toronto - Danforth Music Hall

New Dates

12/11 Chicago - Metro

12/12 Seattle - Neptune

12/13 Portland - Wonderland Ballroom

12/14 Berkeley - The UC Theatre





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You