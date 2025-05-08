Sydnie Christmas Debuts Haunting 'We’ll Meet Again' Cover

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fresh from two sold-out debut shows in New York, with another to be announced soon, and a performance at the iconic Hollywood Bowl, Britain’s Got Talent winner Sydnie Christmas has unveiled her emotional version of wartime anthem “We’ll Meet Again” to commemorate VE Day’s 80th anniversary. The track, first recorded by the original forces sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn in 1939, was arguably one of the most poignant songs of hope and reunion and became a symbol of resilience for a wartime generation.

Sydnie’s rendition of “We’ll Meet Again” is special to her given her own deep family ties to wartime Britain. Both of her great-grandfathers served during the Second World War. Her Nanny Maureen’s father, Reginald James Rainsbury, served in the Royal Air Force and didn’t meet his daughter until he was demobbed when she was five years old. On her Nanny Breda’s side, the legacy runs even deeper: Sydnie’s great-uncles fought and died in France, her great-great-great grandfather served in the Navy, her great-grandfather was in the Army, and her grandad also served.

Sydnie also announced a special headline show in London at His Majesty’s Theatre on August 31st. General ticket sale starts at 10am on May 9th. To make sure you get details of the booking links, please sign up on Sydnie’s website here. This announcement follows Sydnie’s 5* reviewed, sold out, debut headline tour, which saw her perform at some of the UK’s most prestigious venues. The newly announced show will see Sydnie perform all the favourites from her debut album, My Way, and much more and will include some very special guests. It will also be filmed for broadcast in the US.

After winning BGT, Sydnie caught the attention of Andrew Lloyd Webber who encouraged her to release her own version of “Starlight Express”. Following that she went on to have a US and UK iTunes #1 with her debut album My Way. She performed for King Charles II at the 2024 Royal Variety Performance; had a sold out UK tour; was invited to sing at legendary music producer David Foster’s 75th birthday at Hollywood Bowl alongside greats such as Michael Buble, Josh Groban and Andrea Bocelli; and if that wasn’t enough, she’s also just performed her New York debut with two sold out shows at Sony Hall with no less than five standing ovations.

Comments