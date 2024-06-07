Sydney Rose Debuts New Single 'Briston'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer/songwriter Sydney Rose has debuted new single “Briston,” out now via Public Consumption. Led by piano and hushed vocals, the diaristic track finds the artist reflecting on an unhealthy relationship, building to a crescendo on Rose’s repeated refrain as she draws the conclusion: “You don’t know me.”

"One of my New Year's Resolutions was to start writing songs that make me the happiest,” Rose shared. “On New Year's Day, I wrote ‘Briston’ and it felt like the first time where I was actually telling the whole truth. I want to make better decisions as I grow older, and one of those decisions was breaking off bad relationships. After writing this song, I know now that this is not all I’m going to get. I deserve better."

“Briston” arrives just ahead of the artist’s “Coming Up Roses” co-headline tour with Rosie Darling, which kicks off at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, NY on June 19 (tour itinerary below). Tickets for all dates are on sale now. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit HERE.

Rose shared her debut album One Sided this past fall via Public Consumption, which was hailed by The Luna Collective as “a showcase of the singer at her most comfortable and powerful.” The record was preceded by singles “You’d Be Stars (feat. chloe moriondo),” which premiered via FLOOD Magazine, and wistful ballad "The New Kid." Written almost entirely by Rose, One Sided found Rose returning to her stripped-back acoustic roots, offering tenderhearted meditations on childhood, love, and the evolution of friendship.

In 2022, her debut EP You Never Met Me and its follow-up This Kind of Thing Doesn’t Last showcased intimate lyricism and a knack for candid honesty, with the help of understated synths, muted drum machines, and stacked harmonies. PEOPLE Magazine named her one of their Emerging Artists To Watch while Under The Radar attested, “‘You Never Met Me’ is the sound of Rose finding herself in her music and introducing herself to the world, tracing all of the messy contours of teenage heartbreak in the process.” Last year, Sydney shared several singles including “I can’t live without you (feat. Charlie Oriain),” which was coined by Sweety High as “a whispery, gorgeous ballad straight from the heart,” while Stereogum praised “Tell Him I Miss Him” as “lovely and delicate,” noting, “[the] achingly spare song … slowly layers on more instruments and effects without losing any heart.”

SYDNEY ROSE 2024 TOUR DATES

Co-headline with Rosie Darling

June 19 - Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

June 21 - Washington, DC - DC9

June 23 - Chicago, IL - SubT

June 27 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

June 28 - Los Angeles, CA - Moroccan Lounge

Photo credit: Caity Krone

