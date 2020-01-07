Sy Somebody Teams Up with Maceo Vidal-Haymes for New Single 'Idle Minds'

Sy Somebody is back and has teamed up with Maceo Vidal-Haymes of the O'My's for new single, Idle Minds, ahead of his forthcoming album. Frontman Casey Meehan says the song, "details the mistakes of a young man, paralleled by the mistakes of a society soaked in boredom". Despite the thematic focus on boredom the song is uptempo with a danceable finish while still retaining the power chords and rock footing that was established through breakout singles, "Take The Money '' and "Zookeeper". Three songs in, Sy Somebody is finding definition as a multifaceted project influenced by countless sources but with a clear sound and opinion. Freshman album Life Is Cruel, Let's Be Friends... was created alongside the band of Father John Misty with an all star lineup of musicians and collaborators. It's set to be released on January 31 with a show in Chicago to follow.

Sy Somebody began with a conversation between Casey Meehan and David Vandervelde backstage at Lollapalooza. Dave had just finished performing with Father John Misty, and introduced Casey to Eli Thomson and they slowly began discussing making a record together. Eventually, Casey began floating demos to Dave. As they recorded Casey flushed out Sy's sound saying, "The demos were the canvas, everyone painted over them, then I painted over that and then we peeled back a bunch of layers in certain spots and painted a little more. Then, slowly this 3 dimensional thing started to appear, like one of those magic eye posters."

Contemplating the mysteries and complexities of the human and cosmic condition prompted Casey to start writing the album as if a mystery person was in control, inspiring him to pick up the moniker of Sy Somebody. On the creative process he says, "I live for moments of brief insanity... It's surprisingly cathartic to pop open the hood of the psyche and poke around at your primal emotions. I've always been fascinated at how closely linked extremely good feelings are to extremely bad feelings. On this album, I wanted to capture the feeling of when an acid trip turns from euphoria to paranoid freak-out." His debut album, Life Is Cruel, Let's Be Friends... is out January 31.





