Suwannee Spring Reunion Announces Schedule

Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park (SOSMP) is thrilled to host The 4th Annual Suwannee Spring Reunion Thursday through Sunday, March 19-22 at SOSMP in Live Oak, FL. Folks of all ages will make plans to gather during the forefront of spring at this gorgeous park and its mossy live oak laden grounds for this beloved festival tradition that features a range of music genres rooted in original music - Americana: Bluegrass, Newgrass, Folk, Singer/Songwriter, Blues, and more. Literally something for everyone!

The lineup features Greensky Bluegrass, Béla Fleck & The Flecktones, Peter Rowan Free Mexican Airforce featuring Los Texmaniacs, Donna The Buffalo, Sierra Hull, Ghost Light, Darrell Scott, Jim Lauderdale Band, Verlon Thompson, The Duhks, Jon Stickley Trio, Shawn Camp Band, Chatham County Line, Fireside Collective, Tony Furtado with Luke Price and Matt Flinner, and more!

See the full schedule of music at → https://suwanneespringreunion.com/schedule/.

For four days and nights this family-friendly festival is home to early morning sing-a-longs and night time musical pyrotechnics from the park's stellar cast of alumni and new favorites. There will be music on four stages and Suwannee Spring Reunion attendees will also enjoy music in the campground with jamming at Slopryland and the Bill Monroe Shrine as well as camp pickin' parties.

Thursday night is going to be a blast with Blueground Undergrass hitting the main Amphitheatre Stage at 8:30pm just after a set by Verlon Thompson on the Porch Stage. Jon Stickley Trio follows Blueground alternating back to the Porch and then The Grass Is Dead closes out the Amphitheater Stage for the night. Music begins for the day kicking off with Quartermoon at 3pm and also includes performances by Roy Book Binder, Nikki Talley & Jason Sharp, and Brett Bass & Melted Plectrum.

Greensky Bluegrass headlines Friday night, bookended by sets with Peter Rowan and Free Mexican Airforce and Jon Stickley Trio on the Amphitheater Stage. The Duhks play just before Greensky on the Porch Stage and Donna the Buffalo closes out the Porch following Greensky's set. Other Friday performances include Ghost Light, Chatham County Line, Fireside Collective, Verlon Thomspon, The Tania Elizabeth Experience, and more. The Music Hall Indoor Stage also kicks off on Friday and includes sets by Applebutter Express, Nation of Two, and a special Banjo workshop with Leonard Podolak, Rev Jeff Mosier, and Tony Furtado.

Bela Fleck and the Flecktones are the Saturday night headliners, bookended by Donna the Buffalo and a special all-star Suwanee Reunion Jam on the Amphitheatre Stage. Sierra Hull plays the Porch just before The Flecktones and Fireside Collective closes out The Porch Stage for the night. Other Saturday sets include performances by Darrell Scott, Jim Lauderdale, Shawn Camp Band, Songs From The Road Band, Tony Furtado Trio, The Grass Is Dead, Adventures of Annabelle Lyn, Two Foot Level, Nicholas Edward Williams, Ukelyptus, Habanero Honeys, and more.

Vassar Sunday is always a special day for Suwannee Spring Reunion and as tradition holds, Donna the Buffalo will close out the festival and bring out a ton of special guest performers that have played throughout the weekend! Jim Lauderdale, Sierra Hull, Peter Rowan, Rev Jeff Mosier, Verlon Thomspon, and Nikki Talley all perform again as well.

The Old Florida Stage will also feature Contra Dance music and instruction Thursday - Saturday with The Dunehoppers and The Hungry Monks with Andy Kane doing the calling.

A variety of performers will be hosting special hands-on workshops on Music Farmers Stage Friday and Saturday including a Banjo Workshop with Rev Jeff Mosier, Fiddle Instruction with Scott Walker & Holly Riley, Songs and Stories with Nikki Talley & Jason Sharp, Hambone Workshop with Leonard Podolak, Mandolin with Matt Flinner, Flat Pick Guitar Workshop with Brett Bass, Roy Book Binder Hands on Blues Guitar Workshop, Songwriting with Lee Hunter, Joey Kerr, & Annie Wenz, and more.

Placing a strong emphasis on embracing the traditions that have made the park a national treasure, there will be a wide array of arts & crafts as well as an array of culinary delights ranging from healthy to decadent in the Vending Village. The park itself is a place where kids of all ages can remember why they fell in love with the magic mixture of sights, sounds, and sensations that constitutes a weekend of paradise that is the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park.

SOSMP is located between Jacksonville, Florida & Tallahassee, Florida about 30 minutes south of the Georgia State line, about 45 minutes north of Gainesville and is host to a variety of events.

Tickets are on sale now. See details at www.suwanneespringreunion.com/Tickets/.

