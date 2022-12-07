Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sunnsetter Shares 'Float In Circles' Single

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Dec. 07, 2022  

Sunnsetter - the solo project of multi-instrumentalist, composer, and recording engineer + Zoon/OMBIIGIZI collaborator Andrew McLeod - returns a brand new single entitled "Float In Circles," his first new track since signing with Paper Bag Records.

Speaking on the track, which was written largely as a way to process feelings of grief and guilt following the loss of a close friend and bandmate, McLeod wrote:

"It's the song that to me sonically and thematically represents much of the last few years of my life, the experimentations with music but also the overwhelming feelings of grief and guilt I had placed on myself over the loss of a close friend.

None of it really made any sense until I wrote this track and realized this record and everything that's happened in my life since their passing needed to be in tribute to them. I needed to recognize for myself that I can find a way to live beyond that grief and self-inflicted guilt. Find ways to hold myself accountable to myself, and change what I could for the better of myself and the people I love. This is what they would have encouraged me to do."

Over the years, Sunnsetter has shared a series of demos and one-off singles. Earlier this year, he shared an LP entitled All watched over by machines of loving grace. Stay tuned for more, coming soon via Paper Bag.

Outside of Sunnsetter, McLeod is a contributor to two-time Polaris nominated and shortlisted Zoon, headed by Daniel Monkman, and OMBIIGIZI, a collaboration between Monkman and Adam Sturgeon of Status/Non-Status.

Watch the new music video here:



