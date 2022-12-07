Sunnsetter Shares 'Float In Circles' Single

Sunnsetter - the solo project of multi-instrumentalist, composer, and recording engineer + Zoon/OMBIIGIZI collaborator Andrew McLeod - returns a brand new single entitled "Float In Circles," his first new track since signing with Paper Bag Records.

Speaking on the track, which was written largely as a way to process feelings of grief and guilt following the loss of a close friend and bandmate, McLeod wrote:

"It's the song that to me sonically and thematically represents much of the last few years of my life, the experimentations with music but also the overwhelming feelings of grief and guilt I had placed on myself over the loss of a close friend.

None of it really made any sense until I wrote this track and realized this record and everything that's happened in my life since their passing needed to be in tribute to them. I needed to recognize for myself that I can find a way to live beyond that grief and self-inflicted guilt. Find ways to hold myself accountable to myself, and change what I could for the better of myself and the people I love. This is what they would have encouraged me to do."

Over the years, Sunnsetter has shared a series of demos and one-off singles. Earlier this year, he shared an LP entitled All watched over by machines of loving grace. Stay tuned for more, coming soon via Paper Bag.

Multi-instrumentalist, composer, and mixing engineer Andrew McLeod has been releasing music under the name Sunnsetter since 2014. Based in rural Norfolk County, Ontario, they've always been a DIY artist, single handedly fusing together every element of their music. And while the creation is entirely them, the music itself draws from various genres; ambient, singer-songwriter, shoegaze, post-rock, slowcore and moves nimbly between them. McLeod wants each song to be distinct. "One of my biggest fears as an artist is to make an album of songs that sound exactly the same," he said.

Sunnsetter's newest single, "Float in Circles," both sonically and thematically represents much of McLeod's recent experience: experimentation and overwhelming feelings of grief and guilt over the loss of a close friend and bandmate.

"None of it really made any sense until I wrote this track and realized this record and everything that's happened in my life since their passing needed to be in tribute to them," said McLeod. It's melodic and hazy, and brimming with vulnerability. Additionally, McLeod's background as a score composer clearly underpins much of their work, yet they freely design their songs with an equal measure of creative abandon and melodic intention.

Outside of Sunnsetter, McLeod is a contributor to two-time Polaris nominated and shortlisted Zoon, headed by Daniel Monkman, and OMBIIGIZI, a collaboration between Monkman and Adam Sturgeon of Status/Non-Status.

