Summer Salt Teams Up With BTRtoday to Debut New Single 'Hocus Pocus'

Just weeks away from the release of their new album, indie pop duo Summer Salt is excited to share another new single. "Hocus Pocus" is premiering now, exclusively on BTRtoday. The band's forthcoming album Sequoia Moon is set to be released on June 25th via Cherry Lime Records. Fore more information, or to pre-order the album, please visit: www.summersalt.band.

"We all have people in our lives that we would like to be able to make amends with that we know we never will. 'Hocus Pocus' was about a past relationship of mine that began as a playful holiday song but took a different turn the more I continued writing. Everyone who passes through our lives plays a role in who we become," shares Matthew Terry. "This person was significant to me and I wrote this as my goodbye letter to them. Honestly, it's about the movie. jk:) There are a few references to other artists that I had fun hiding in the lyrics!"

Summer Salt will be hitting the road this fall for a North American headline tour. Kicking off on September 8th, the two month run includes stops in Austin, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more. Tickets are on-sale now at: www.summersalt.band/tour.

As kids, Summer Salt knew what they were running toward. Now, they're ready to ruminate on what they've left behind.

In a way, the trop-pop duo - singer/guitarist Matthew Terry and drummer Eugene Chung - have been building to their brand-new album, Sequoia Moon, ever since jettisoning their Dallas, Texas, hometown for the arts-and-culture oasis of Austin after graduating high school in the early 2010s. The band quickly rose through the ranks of the local Austin scene with their 2014 debut Driving To Hawaii, teeming with both the escapism and recklessness of youth and the composure and charm of '60s-era pop, doo wop and bossa nova.

2018's Happy Camper, 2019's Honeyweed and 2020's Avenue G further cemented the band's place as one of the indie genre's brightest stars. Summer Salt soared past 1 million monthly Spotify listeners and toured the world, all as Live Nation's Ones To Watch and American Songwriter hailed them for their breezy, synesthetic soundscapes.

That streak will continue with Sequoia Moon. Produced by Phil Ek (Modest Mouse, Built To Spill, Fleet Foxes), the 12-song set, due out June 25 through Cherry Lime Records, finds Terry and Chung contemplating many of the same themes that drove them to pursue their dreams a decade ago - leaving, longing, returning back again - with the benefit of years in the rearview mirror.

The songs are culled from diverse periods throughout the band's history - standout "Colors Of Your Love," among others, dates all the way back to 2013 - but their themes are timeless and indelible, detailing life at its most basic: the push toward a bright, bold future while looking back fondly on what's led you there.

That juxtaposition is well represented musically, too. The hallmarks of Summer Salt are alive and well - the jazzy dynamism of "Hocus Pocus" and first single "Monday's Facil," the peaceful solemnity of "Trouble In Paradise" - while newer elements like synths and additional percussion push the band's sound forward with a newfound moodiness and tension.

"We loved writing this album with the hope that other people can relate to our stories and bring them some peace this summer," Chung says.

Listen here: