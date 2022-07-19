Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Sumerlands Announce New Album 'Dreamkiller'

Sumerlands Announce New Album 'Dreamkiller'

Dreamkiller sees its release on September 16 via Relapse Records.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 19, 2022  

Sumerlands have returned from the astral plane with another powerful collection of timeless, hooked filled hits: Dreamkiller. In the driver's seat is renowned producer and guitarist Arthur Rizk who polished these eight metallic gems at Philadelphia's Redwood Studios with his brothers in Sumerlands.

Coming off of recent production credits with Kreator, Candy, Soulfly, and Show Me The Body, Rizk needs no introduction. His past work and expertise behind the boards with Power Trip, Ghostemane, Code Orange's Grammy nominated album, Forever, Sacred Reich and many others have blown minds for over a decade. But it's Sumerlands that truly fulfills his dream of melancholic chug.

The Sabbath-inspired haze of their 2016 S/T debut has been turbocharged with bigger riffs, distinct, Jan Hammer worthy synths, and forays into Badlands gone doom. But although doom crackles at the edges of Dreamkiller, this is classic, melodic metal forged with the melodrama of the Scorpions, the emotional heft of Foreigner, with an extra dose of depression.

The album's galloping lead single and title track "Dreamkiller", available now, is an uptempo tour de force with an instrumental break and a festival-worthy chorus. Rizk elaborates: "The 'Dreamkiller' instrumental section was inspired by Elton John's 'Funeral For a Friend' which has the most evil sounding Bach-like guitar harmonies. I was drawing from the epicness of that song, as well as Judas Priest's 'Stained Class' and Billy Joel's 'Movin' Out' which to me all typify that big 70s sound."

The band's alchemy is on full display throughout Dreamkiller as bassist Brad Raub (Eternal Champion) smirks behind his P-Bass while drummer Justin DeTore (Innumerable Forms, Dream Unending) stares you dead in the face, swinging. New vocalist Brendan Radigan (Pagan Altar, Magic Circle) sings strikingly of lost souls in a world gone mad. Rizk and guitarist John Powers (Eternal Champion) keep their "Strats only" policy intact while wheeling in the full Marshall stacks to douse the record in glorious solos (witness the album closing duel of "Death to Mercy").

Make no mistake, Dreamkiller is full of traditional metal fuel. After an amicable split with original vocalist Phil Swanson, Sumerlands have dug deeper into their secret well of cathartic riffage to soundtrack a planet "Running in circles as the bells, they chime." Sing along, dream along, Dreamkiller kills 'em all!

Dreamkiller sees its release on September 16 via Relapse Records. The physical pre-order is available here and to pre-save or listen on digital platforms, go here.

Sumerlands is: Brendan Radigan (Vocals), Justin DeTore (Drums), John Powers (Guitar), Brad Raub (Bass), Arthur Rizk (Guitar/Synth).

Watch the new music video here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author - Michael Major


The Interrupters Release 'As We Live' Featuring Tim Armstrong and Rhoda Dakar
July 19, 2022

Los Angeles band, The Interrupters, have released their bouncy new song “As We Live” featuring legendary artists Tim Armstrong of Rancid/Operation Ivy and Rhoda Dakar of The Bodysnatchers. “As We Live” marks the group’s fourth single pulled from their eagerly-awaited full-length In The Wild. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
THE WOMAN KING With Viola Davis to Premiere at Toronto Film Festival
July 19, 2022

Inspired by true events, The Woman King follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for. The film also features Adrienne Warren and Lashana Lynch.
Cypress Hill Announce Return of Their Annual Haunted Hill Shows
July 19, 2022

The group will be joined by a lineup of openers including Sick of it All and ILL Bill for the first two dates. They then make their way to Los Angeles, closing with a homecoming show at the Palladium on October 29 with opening performances from Everlast, Fishbone, and N8NOFACE. Check out the complete list of show dates now!
Rose City Band Announces U.S. East Coast/Midwest Tour
July 19, 2022

The band draws on guitarist Ripley Johnson's (Wooden Shjips/Moon Duo) deep links into the Portland underground music scene, featuring Thrill Jockey labelmate Dewey Mahood (Plankton Wat) on bass and Mahood's collaborator Dustin Dybvig on drums, alongside Barry Walker on pedal steel, Paul Hasenberg on keyboards and Zach Birdwell on acoustic guitar.
Justine Blazer Debuts New Blues Single 'Bad Love'
July 19, 2022

Multi-genre singer/songwriter, producer, recording artist and proud member of the Recording Academy (and a Grammy Voter since 2020), Justine Blazer, recently released her debut contemporary blues single 'Bad Love.' She was a Grammy contender in 2021 for seven categories. Listen to the new single now!